Air Force Applicant Indicted in St. Louis Gun Case

ST. LOUIS, MO – September 18, 2026 (STL.News) Two Chinese nationals have pleaded not guilty to federal charges in St. Louis in a case involving alleged naturalization fraud, a U.S. Air Force application, and the acquisition and possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Missouri indicted Biqi “Ashley” Huang, 25, and Wentian Du, 35, on Sept. 9.

Huang is charged with one count of making a false statement in a naturalization proceeding and one count of fraudulently acquiring a firearm. Du is charged with one count of being an alien in possession of a firearm.

Both defendants surrendered to federal authorities Thursday, Sept. 17, and pleaded not guilty during their initial court appearances.

The allegations contained in federal detention motions provide a more detailed chronology involving Huang’s arrival in the United States as an international student, her marriage and immigration status, a subsequent move to New York, an application to join the U.S. Air Force and an alleged firearm purchase involving Du.

The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations, according to federal prosecutors.

Huang entered the U.S. as a student

According to prosecutors, Huang entered the United States on July 13, 2023, on a student visa and attended graduate school in St. Louis.

Federal authorities have not identified Huang’s university in the Justice Department’s public announcement.

Huang married on May 22, 2024, according to the government’s detention motion.

Prosecutors allege Huang later misrepresented the status of that marriage during an Oct. 14, 2025, immigration interview and on her application for lawful permanent resident status.

The indictment alleges Huang made a false statement under oath in a matter relating to naturalization during a period extending from Aug. 1, 2025, through July 27, 2026.

The precise statement forming the basis of the naturalization charge matters more than the indictment’s brief description because prosecutors allege that Huang’s representations about her marriage affected her immigration or naturalization process.

Those allegations have not been proven at trial.

Du entered the U.S. in 2022

Du’s immigration history was different.

According to prosecutors, Du received a B-1/B-2 nonimmigrant visa in September 2022 and entered the United States on Oct. 2, 2022.

About one year after entering the country, Du applied for asylum, according to the government’s detention motion.

Federal prosecutors have not publicly alleged in their announcement that Du entered the United States illegally. Instead, the government says he initially entered with a nonimmigrant visa and subsequently sought asylum.

That distinction is important because the criminal charge against Du concerns his alleged possession of a firearm while prohibited from doing so under federal law.

Huang moved to New York and met Du

The case took another turn in 2026.

According to prosecutors, Huang moved to New York in June and met Du.

Huang subsequently applied to join the U.S. Air Force.

The government’s detention motion alleges that Huang told an Air Force recruiter that she wanted to join the military to obtain U.S. citizenship as quickly as possible and then divorce her husband and marry Du.

That allegation places the Air Force application within the broader immigration timeline federal investigators are examining.

The Justice Department has not accused Huang or Du of espionage, acting as an unregistered foreign agent, stealing military information, or working for the Chinese government.

Nothing prosecutors have publicly released establishes such a connection.

The charges the government has disclosed so far concern naturalization and firearms laws.

The involvement of the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations is nevertheless noteworthy. Federal authorities specifically identified the military investigative agency as assisting the FBI with the investigation.

Denied firearm purchase preceded investigation

Federal investigators also uncovered what prosecutors describe as a separate firearms trail involving Du.

According to the government, Du attempted to purchase a firearm on Oct. 18, 2025.

The transaction was denied.

Prosecutors say Du was notified of the reason for the denial.

Despite the denied purchase, investigators allege Du subsequently rented firearms at least 13 times.

The government’s detention motions do not merely allege a single encounter with a firearm. They describe repeated firearm rentals followed by another transaction involving Huang.

Investigators say Du’s credit card was used on May 29, 2026, to purchase a 9mm pistol.

Huang allegedly completed paperwork associated with the firearm transaction and stated that she was the actual purchaser.

Federal prosecutors contend that statement was false.

The indictment alleges Huang made a false statement to a federally licensed firearm dealer on May 28 in connection with acquiring a firearm.

The discrepancy between the alleged paperwork date and the government’s description of the credit-card transaction the following day appears in the Justice Department’s own chronology.

Federal law places particular importance on identifying the actual buyer of a firearm. A person purchasing a firearm from a federally licensed dealer generally must complete ATF Form 4473, which asks whether the person completing the transaction is the actual transferee or buyer.

The government alleges Huang was not the true purchaser.

Whether prosecutors can prove that allegation beyond a reasonable doubt will ultimately be determined in federal court unless the case is resolved before trial.

Du is accused of possessing the gun

Du is separately accused of unlawfully possessing a firearm between June 1 and Aug. 26, 2026.

The indictment charges him with being an alien in possession of a firearm.

The government has not publicly alleged in its Sept. 17 announcement that the firearm was used to commit a violent crime.

That distinction is significant.

The criminal case disclosed so far centers on who legally could possess or purchase the firearm, how it was obtained, and Huang’s alleged statements during the transaction.

FBI and Air Force investigators involved

The FBI led the investigation with assistance from the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Colleen Lang is prosecuting the case for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations conducts criminal and counterintelligence investigations involving Air Force and Space Force personnel, resources, and interests.

Its participation in this case is consistent with Huang’s alleged application to enter the Air Force, although federal prosecutors have not publicly characterized the case as an espionage or foreign-intelligence investigation.

That distinction should remain clear unless prosecutors disclose additional allegations.

Potential prison sentences

The charges carry substantial potential penalties.

Making a false statement in a naturalization proceeding carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in federal prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both.

The firearm charges against Huang and Du each carry a potential maximum sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, or both, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Maximum statutory penalties do not necessarily represent the sentences defendants would receive if convicted. Federal sentences are determined by applicable statutes, federal sentencing guidelines, and other factors the court considers.

Questions remain about the case

Several significant questions remain unanswered in the publicly available information.

Federal prosecutors have not identified the St. Louis graduate school Huang attended.

They also have not publicly disclosed why Du’s attempted firearm purchase in October 2025 was denied, beyond stating that Du was notified of the reason.

The government has not alleged publicly that either defendant intended to use the firearm in an attack or other violent offense.

Nor has the Justice Department accused either defendant of conducting espionage, collecting classified information, or acting at the direction of the Chinese government.

Those distinctions matter because Huang’s nationality, her Air Force application, and the involvement of Air Force investigators could otherwise invite conclusions beyond the allegations in the federal case.

What prosecutors have alleged is already unusual: a Chinese national who entered the United States as a student allegedly made false representations concerning her marriage and immigration status, later sought to enter the U.S. Air Force to accelerate her path to citizenship, and allegedly participated in acquiring a handgun for another Chinese national who had previously been denied a firearm purchase.

Federal investigators will now have to prove those allegations in court.

The case also demonstrates how information developed during an immigration or military-access investigation can intersect with federal firearms enforcement. According to the government’s account, FBI agents investigating Huang and Du discovered Du’s previously denied firearm transaction and subsequent firearm activity.

Both defendants have pleaded not guilty.

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Presumption of innocence: An indictment is an accusation, not evidence of guilt. Huang and Du are presumed innocent unless and until a court of law finds them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Source: U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri and publicly available federal information.