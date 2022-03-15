Two Residents Plead Guilty to Distribute Methamphetamine

Two Springfield Residents Plead Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute Five Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine

SPRINGFIELD, IL (STL.News) A woman and a man from Springfield, Illinois, Brandy Friday, 36, and Brent Garner, 42, both of the 1200 block of South Livingston, have pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine.

Friday pleaded guilty to the offense on March 2, 2022, and her sentencing is scheduled for July 6, 2022, at the federal courthouse in Springfield. Garner entered a plea of guilty on March 14, 2022, and his sentencing is scheduled for July 13, 2022, also at the federal courthouse in Springfield.

Both Friday and Garner remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals pending sentencing.

Friday faces statutory penalties of up to 40 years imprisonment, up to a $5,000,000 fine, and up to a life term of supervised release. Garner faces statutory penalties of up to life imprisonment, up to an $8,000,000 fine, and up to a life term of supervised release.

The case investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office; the West Central Illinois Task Force; the Quincy Police Department; and the Springfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Z. Weir is representing the government in the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today