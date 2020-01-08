Two Portland Residents Christopher Eugene Miller and Kebrin Larry Jones Indicted for Illegally Possessing Same Stolen Handgun

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams announced today that two Portland residents have been charged with unlawfully possessing the same stolen handgun.

Christopher Eugene Miller, 28, and Kebrin Larry Jones, 27, are charged in a two-count indictment with unlawfully possessing a stolen Taurus model PT-845, .45 caliber handgun.

Miller and Jones join Desmond Boris Washington, 34, also of Portland, who was previously charged in a separate criminal case for unlawfully possessing the same handgun. All three defendants are convicted felons and not permitted to possess firearms.

Agents recovered the stolen firearm while executing a search warrant on Washington’s Portland residence. All three defendants memorialized their unlawful possession of firearms in a publicly-available music video posted to YouTube.

Miller was arraigned today by U.S. Magistrate Judge Stacie F. Beckerman. Miller and Jones, who was arraigned separately last week, were both ordered detained pending trial. Washington was arraigned in November 2018 and awaits a three-day trial beginning March 3, 2020.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). PSN is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

