Two Montrose Residents Angelina Maestas and Naomi Vaughn Plead Guilty To Drug Distribution Charges

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced that Angelina Maestas and Naomi Vaughn, both of Montrose, Colorado, pleaded guilty to possession and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin. United States Magistrate Judge Gordon P. Gallagher heard the change of pleas late last week. Additionally, Maestas separately pleaded guilty to witness, victim or informant tampering. The Denver Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration joined in today’s announcement.

According to court documents, including the stipulated facts contained in the defendants’ plea agreements, Maestas and Vaughn conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and less than 100 grams of heroin.

In addition to her plea on the drug charge, Maestas also pleaded guilty to witness, victim or informant tampering. According to court records, Maestas posted discovery documents protected by court order on Facebook. This included material that identified at least one co-conspirator who Maestas alleged cooperated with police.

Related court documents can be found on PACER by searching for Case Numbers 19-cr-535 and 20-cr-0166. The defendants are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary Phillips.

