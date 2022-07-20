Two Felons Plead Guilty to Possessing Firearms

Two Convicted Felons Plead Guilty to Possessing Firearms

Two Chesapeake men pleaded guilty yesterday to possessing firearms as convicted felons.

According to court documents, from October 2021 through January 2022, Brian Ellis, 28, and Raymond Wyche, 30, were buying and selling firearms as convicted felons. Wyche was serving a federal term of supervised release from a previous federal conviction for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

A search of Wyche’s phone revealed numerous text messages between Wyche, Ellis, and others about buying and selling various firearm. The text messages often included pictures and even videos of the firearms. In one text message, Ellis informed Wyche that he bought a Glock pistol. Shortly thereafter a search warrant was executed at Ellis’ residence and a Glock pistol was recovered amongst his other personal effects.

In another text message Wyche was attempting to sell a Glock pistol to another individual, the text message included a picture of the gun with the serial number being visible. The Norfolk Police Department recovered this same gun after conducting a high-speed of chase of several juveniles. The gun was found in their automobile.

Wyche is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Ellis is scheduled to be sentenced on December 16. He also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the ATF’s Washington Field Division, made the announcement after U.S. Magistrate Judge Lawrence Leonard accepted the plea.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Muhr is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-55.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today