Marcus Bennett, Eric Bennett Sentenced for Heroin Trafficking

Brothers Marcus Bennett and Eric Bennett Sentenced in Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy

Louisville, KY (STL.News) Two Louisville men were sentenced on Friday, February 18, 2022, for conspiring to distribute over three-quarters of a kilogram of heroin in Jefferson County, Kentucky. Marcus Bennett, 44, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for conspiring to distribute over 700 grams of heroin. Eric Bennett, 43, was sentenced to 11 ½ years in prison for his role in the heroin trafficking conspiracy, as well as an additional 5 years to be served consecutively, for a total sentence of 200 months, for carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The Bennett brothers had been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting of a U.S. Postal carrier that took place on February 10, 2016. The mail carrier survived the shooting, and the case went to trial in late June 2021. The Defendants were acquitted of charges related to the shooting but convicted of possessing and selling a significant quantity of heroin during the same time period.

“I commend the work of the prosecution team and the Postal Inspectors who investigated this case,” stated United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky. “Those who conspire to distribute illegal drugs in our communities should note that such activity will end with a lengthy stay in a federal prison – where parole is not an option.”

“The United States Postal Inspection Service diligently conducts investigations such as these to protect the mail system from being used for criminal purposes, such as drug transportation,” stated Inspector in Charge Lesley Allison of the Pittsburgh Division. “These efforts continue to keep our communities safe from illegal drugs.”

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa J. Ford prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today