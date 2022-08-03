Tremain Prevot Sentenced for Possessing Firearms

Indianapolis Felon, Tremain Prevot Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison for Illegally Possessing Firearms, Including a Stolen Handgun

Tremain Prevot, 39, of Indianapolis, was sentenced to two years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on June 4, 2020, law enforcement officers responded to a report of a person with a firearm in the area of 25th Street and Post Road on the far east side of Indianapolis. Officers arrived on the scene and saw Prevot carrying an AR15-style rifle and a black handgun, both loaded with extended magazines.

The handgun was stolen. Prevot has four prior felony convictions, including a conviction for carrying a handgun without a license. Prevot admitted to the responding officers that he knew he was a convicted felon and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana; Daryl S. McCormick, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Columbus Field Division (ATF), and Chief Randal Taylor of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) made the announcement.

ATF and IMPD investigated the case. The sentence was imposed by U.S. District Chief Judge Tanya Walton Pratt. As part of the sentence, Judge Pratt ordered that Prevot be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for one year following his release from federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Myers thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Pamela S. Domash who prosecuted this case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement, and the local community to develop effective, locally based strategies to reduce violent crime.

