Travis Senseney Sentenced for Firearms Offenses

Jackson County Man, Travis Senseney Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Multiple Firearms Offenses

(STL.News) A Jackson County man was sentenced to a total of 180 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Travis Senseney, 39, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport.

According to information presented to the Court, in January of 2021, law enforcement officers began investigating Senseney. As part of the investigation, officers obtained and executed search warrants on Senseney’s home in January and August of 2021. During their January search, officers located narcotics and firearms. In their subsequent August search, officers again discovered narcotics and another firearm.

In an interview on August 23, 2021, Senseney admitted that he obtained the newly acquired firearm to protect himself while dealing narcotics. He also admitted that he was not allowed to possess a firearm due to his prior felony convictions. Senseney was previously convicted of felony burglary and grand larceny.

The FBI and South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan Buckner and Annette Williams prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today