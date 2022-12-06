Tory peer Michelle Mone to take leave of absence from House of Lords

The under-fire Conservative peer Michelle Mone is taking “leave of absence” from the House of Lords with immediate effect, her spokesperson has said.They added she was doing so “in order to clear her name of the allegations that have been unjustly levelled against her”.It comes after the Guardian revealed she appeared to have gained millions from the profits of a PPE company.The Conservative party has decided not to suspend the whip from Lady Mone while the National Crime Agency investigates the firm, PPE MedPro.More details soon …