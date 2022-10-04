Tory party conference latest LIVE: Government seeks to shift focus from economy after humiliating U-turn

T he Government will attempt to shift the focus away from the economy on Tuesday following the humiliation of two U-turns on income tax cuts for the highest earners and the date of a new fiscal plan.

Keynote speeches due to be made at the Tory conference in Birmingham, by Home Secretary Suella Braverman and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, will aim to set out the Government’s plans on immigration and commitment to support Ukraine.

Liz Truss will be keen to get the annual gathering back on track after she and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng abandoned their plan to scrap the 45p rate for earnings over £150,000 in an astonishing U-turn on Monday to stave off a Tory revolt. The chancellor will also accelerate the publication of his medium-term fiscal plan to later this month and not on November 23

The Prime Minister admitted it had not been an “easy” week but indicated she was sticking with the rest of the tax-cutting package.