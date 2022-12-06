Tora Inu Coin and Big Eyes Coin Is the Perfect Investment to Steer Clear of Bitcoin’s Crashing Market Value – CoinCodex

The cryptocurrency market is in ruins. No cryptocurrency was spared from the repercussions after the sudden revelation of FTX’s bankruptcy, which caused widespread panic. The harm had already been done, despite FTX being acquired by Binance, the top cryptocurrency exchange provider. There was widespread panic, and many cryptocurrency traders hurried to withdraw their money from FTX to be safe. However, FTX stopped allowing withdrawals after a certain time and is now reportedly owed millions of dollars by customers.

Additionally, there are reports of a hack on the third-largest bitcoin exchange platform. The market value of practically all cryptocurrencies fell as a result of this uncertainty. Even coins with a strong performance were impacted. The most well-known cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), suffered a severe decline and is still having difficulty gaining ground. Some cryptocurrencies, including Big Eyes Coin (BIG), are untouched by the negative effects; any cryptocurrency in its pre-sale has been spared.

Pre-sale of Big Eyes Coin Protected from the Crash’s Debris

Big Eyes Coin, a brand-new, exciting, and upcoming meme coin that has not yet been published, can thank its pre-sale status for saving it from this year’s two crashes. Amazing pre-sale results for the coin, which is attempting to raise $10 million soon.

Eyes Coin provides its investors with a wide range of distinctive advantages. It is adding variety to the market for meme coins. Most contemporary meme coins are primarily influenced by Dogecoin, which is the most popular meme coin (DOGE). Shiba Inu’s “doge” meme served as an inspiration for Dogecoin. As a result, the majority of meme coins now draw their inspiration from adorable, endearing creatures. Big Eyes Coin strives to offer variety and create a product that will entice cat lovers as well.

Cats are the source of inspiration for Big Eyes Coin. The coin’s mascot is a cute cat in the form of an anime character who enjoys fishing and the outdoors. The coin’s other endeavors demonstrate the cat’s passion for these things. The NFT collection from Big Eyes Coin will be made available soon.

Tora Inu Presale is Seen as The Hottest Project of 2022/2023

Since it is named after a dog, which is always popular in the cryptocurrency market, Tora Inu may initially appear to be just another meme coin. Tora Inu, however, adds a twist to the meme coin market, which has long needed an update.

Tora Inu’s tokenomics, which include a burn mechanism that redistributes rewards and reduces supply while raising demand, are what make it special. It is anticipated that as more transactions occur on the network, the token’s value would increase. Naturally, the price of the TORA token will rise for individuals who merely keep it in their wallets.

However, there are other advantages that demonstrate Tora Inu’s commitment to providing its community with a distinctive experience. The project will release a P2E game with rewards for participants that use NFTs. Players can use their level-capable NFTs to fight other players or the environment.

Tora Inu also intends to introduce a metaverse in the future that will allow users to communicate with one another. Players will be able to purchase land, just like in a lot of other metaverses.

Can the Tora Inu Market Be Rejuvenated?

In terms of providing returns, meme currencies have not always been the most dependable, but this appears to be changing in 2022. Meme currency projects are evolving and adding new features; as a result, there may be a slight resurgence.

The Tora Inu token appears to have all the makings of a market-ripping meme coin. The project’s main component is the burning and redistribution of tokens, with the P2E game closely behind. However, other crucial factors support a potentially high level of success, such as the team’s expertise and the fact that several centralized exchange listings are anticipated.

The TORA presale uses an incremental price increase method, meaning that as more TORAs are sold during each phase, the price will rise. There hasn’t been a private sale for the project; instead, only the beta sale has occurred up until phase 3.

