Top US Crypto Exchange Coinbase Rolls Out Trading Services for Under-the-Radar Ethereum-Based Altcoin – The Daily Hodl

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is rolling out trading services for yet another Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin.

The exchange’s customers can now buy and sell Lido DAO (LDO), a staking service for Ethereum and other blockchain projects, on the platform.

LDO aims to allow users to stake ETH without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure. When staking on the platform, users receive Staked Ether (stETH) on a 1:1 basis representing their staked ETH, and stETH balances can be used like regular ETH to earn yield or rewards.

LDO is trading at $1.24 at time of writing. The 45th-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up more than 2% in the past 24 hours.

Coinbase also recently added MultiversX (EGLD) to its listing roadmap. The internet-scale blockchain technology project was previously known as Elrond and rebranded to MultiverseX earlier this month. The rebrand corresponds with the project’s expanded mission into the “digital meta-space frontier,” according to a press release.

EGLD is trading at $43.22 at time of writing. The 43rd-ranked crypto asset by market cap is up 2% in the past 24 hours.

Coinbase created the listing roadmap earlier this year to increase transparency and reduce the possibility of front-running their listing announcements.

The exchange’s CEO, Brian Armstrong, has said the exchange plans to list as many crypto assets as possible that meet simple standards.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed at The Daily Hodl are not investment advice. Investors should do their due diligence before making any high-risk investments in Bitcoin, cryptocurrency or digital assets. Please be advised that your transfers and trades are at your own risk, and any loses you may incur are your responsibility. The Daily Hodl does not recommend the buying or selling of any cryptocurrencies or digital assets, nor is The Daily Hodl an investment advisor. Please note that The Daily Hodl participates in affiliate marketing.

Featured Image: Shutterstock/Zaleman/Fotomay