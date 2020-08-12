Tomakk Glass Launches Tempered Glass Manufacturing Facility in Shreveport

(STL.News) – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tomakk Glass Partners will make a $1.95 million investment to launch a glass manufacturing facility in Shreveport. The company will manufacture tempered glass, frameless shower enclosures and insulated windows to supply glass contractors, glass installation businesses, window and shower door manufacturers, and millwork companies.

Tomakk Glass will create 50 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $38,732, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 77 new indirect jobs, for a total of 127 new jobs for Caddo Parish and the Northwest Region.

“The modern manufacturing industry in Louisiana relies on advanced technologies, state-of-the-art facilities and fast-paced work environments that require advanced skills and that result in rewarding careers,” Gov. Edwards said. “Tomakk Glass Partners is a welcome addition to our advanced manufacturing sector. This project will create good manufacturing jobs while filling a market niche for tempered glass in Louisiana’s Northwest Region and beyond.”

Tempered glass does not break into sharp pieces when shattered; tempered glass products include vehicle windows, shower doors, refrigerator shelves and office windows. Tomakk will become the only tempered glass manufacturer in Northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas. It plans to service client businesses within a 150-mile radius of Shreveport.

“Our state-of-the-art facility in the Southern Hills neighborhood of Shreveport meets the demand of the regional market with proven methods and world-class technology,” Tomakk co-founder and President Clay Hargett said. “Our team offers the region’s highest quality glass – and the region’s only fabricated and tempered glass production. We’re now able to offer these products locally, which will save customers time and money.”

“Shreveport is strategically positioned to serve metropolitan areas like Dallas, Houston, Little Rock and even Atlanta,” Tomakk co-founder Scott Hoffman said. “Louisiana has a lower cost structure, taxes and cost of living. Tomakk was founded to meet the demand and supply for its regional market, but we have plans to expand and serve customers in nearby larger metros.”

LED began discussions with Tomakk Glass about a potential manufacturing facility in April of 2018. The company is expected to utilize Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program.

“Tomakk is an innovative business that is contributing to the economic revitalization of Southern Hills, one of Shreveport’s most storied communities,” Mayor Adrian Perkins said. “I commend Tomakk and the Southern Hills Business Association for their effort to return manufacturing jobs to this area. We look forward to their success and growth.”

“Our region stands ready with the assets and workforce needed for the expansion of advanced manufacturing operations,” said board Chair Adam Johnston of the North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “The North Louisiana Economic Partnership has been pleased to assist Tomakk Glass Partners in their launch and assist them in working with local and state officials with the Industrial Tax Exemption Program. We congratulate them on bringing new jobs and industry to our area.”

Tomakk is a portfolio company of the Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program, a division of BRF, an economic development organization with a mission to grow and diversify North Louisiana’s economy. Since its inception, EAP has provided services to 288 companies or individuals in more than a dozen industries and has helped to create more than 270 new jobs.

