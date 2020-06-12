Thomas Lay was Arrested in Weapon Offense in Northeast by MPDC

Washington DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in the 1100 block of 3rd Street, Northeast.

At approximately 1:40 pm, the suspect and victim were engaged in a physical altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect cut the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. A knife was recovered on the scene.

On Thursday, June 11, 2020, 55 year-old Thomas Lay, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE