This Week on Crypto Twitter: $100 Million Mango Markets Saga, Caitlin Long Calls Out Fed – Decrypt

Hack week.
1/ After four hacks yesterday, October is now the biggest month in the biggest year ever for hacking activity, with more than half the month still to go. So far this month, $718 million has been stolen from #DeFi protocols across 11 different hacks. pic.twitter.com/emz36f6gpK
— Chainalysis (@chainalysis) October 12, 2022
Just smashed my monitor in front of 22 guests at my sons birthday party because of a Solana block explorer. My wife just took our crying kids and said they’re all spending the week at her mom’s house. This crypto shit has ruined my marriage. I can’t handle this anymore. Goodbye.
— ZachXBT (@zachxbt) October 11, 2022
Very interesting proposal by the Mango exploiter.
They propose making depositors whole by using the entirety of the $70m insurance fund + returning 750k SOL and 800k mSOL, in exchange for immunity. That covers all deposits.
This pits the Mango team against its depositors. https://t.co/g9GZYU2juL
— defi guy (@0xShitTrader) October 12, 2022
So just to recap the @mangomarkets situation:
-Hacker exploits Mango for $100M+
-Hacker turns around & offers to return most funds, if DAO promises not to pursue criminal investigations
-Hackers uses 32M votes from the exploit to vote ‘Yes’
LMFAO you cannot make this shit up! pic.twitter.com/LsdafMS7vQ
— Alex Valaitis (@alex_valaitis) October 12, 2022
I believe all of our actions were legal open market actions, using the protocol as designed, even if the development team did not fully anticipate all the consequences of setting parameters the way they are.
— Avraham Eisenberg (@avi_eisen) October 15, 2022
$67M in various crypto assets have been returned to the DAO. Let’s meet up on Monday 3 PM UTC on the Mango discord to discuss, how we can sort out this mess.
— Mango (@mangomarkets) October 15, 2022
In other news
Bitcoin just experienced a huge difficulty adjustment, the largest in over a year.
This reflects how aggressively new rigs have come online & competition heating up. Only the most efficient miners will survive these low BTC price, high energy price, high difficulty conditions. pic.twitter.com/nzp0XeVT8K
— Will Clemente (@WClementeIII) October 10, 2022
Day 1 of @EFDevcon and a group of us women got harassed by a gross guy! What did the Ethereum Foundation team do? Smiled and chatted with him for 10 minutes and let him go on his way! I feel horribly unsafe at this event. ? Take women seriously when they report harassment. pic.twitter.com/DtW9fqZLkK
— daphne.lens ? is typing… (@daphachar) October 11, 2022