These Are Last Week's Bear Crypto Market Winners – Outlook India

The newest coins on the crypto market, Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and RIA, are this week’s top gainers because of their mega-successful presale.

But, Bitcoin and DeFi coin prove that not everything is lost for older and bigger tokens.

Here is a short overview of why these coins top the list of last week’s bear crypto market winners.

Dash 2 Trade raises $3 million in the first week of the presale

The newest crypto trading and social platform, Dash 2 Trade, entered the presale stage 2. Dash 2 Trade token raised $3 million in the first week of the presale.

This means less than 43,000,000 tokens remain until the D2T price increases to 0.0513 USDT. Currently, the D2T price is 0.05 USDT for 1 D2T token.

At the moment of writing, $3,047,040.1 out of the $5,166,000 allocated has been already raised.

Many experts agree that Dash 2 Trade token can become one of the most successful launches of the year. Dash 2 Trade wants to become the Bloomberg Terminal for crypto traders, thus offering many features that will help investors.

For example, Dash 2 Trade platform will have a trading signal feature that will detect the best buy and sell opportunities. The marketplace will also notify investors about new presale launches and listings.

Additionally, Dash 2 Trade will also follow the social sentiments about coins. Lastly, the strategy builder feature will help investors create a trading strategy and decrease losses.

Dash 2 Trade early investors were one of the biggest gainers last week because they can expect 39% returns after the presale finishes.

People who invested in the token in the second stage of presale can expect 32% returns.

IMPT partnered with some of the biggest companies in the world

One of the newest eco-friendly cryptos, IMPT is on a good track to becoming one of the most successful coins of 2022.

In the first 48 hours after the presale launch, the token raised $500,000. As of now, IMPT sold 621,504,659 out of the planned 1,260,000,000.

The token is in the second stage of the presale, and its price is $0.023 per coin. As of now, the IMPT raised more than $11 million.

But that is not everything.

IMPT runs a giveaway in which lucky investors can win $100,000! If you want to join the giveaway, visit IMPT’s official website for more information.

IMPT gathered more than 10,000 brands on the platform, and well-known brands like Nike, Adidas, Givenchy, Hugo Boss, and others.

One of the latest companies that joined IMPT’s affiliate program is the e-commerce giant Amazon.

As eco-friendly crypto, IMPT is one of the tokens that have the brightest future. Eco-friendly initiatives are not subject to government regulations meaning their price is less likely to vary.

Also, IMPT has an innovative trading approach in which carbon credits can be accessed in two ways. Carbon credits can be purchased on the marketplace or earned through shopping.

Calvaria has a promising start

Calvaria: Duels of Eternity is the newest Play to Earn card game. The game is set in the afterlife and based on Mexican mythology.

In the game, three armies, Santa Muerte, Quetzalcoatl, and the Void, fight for the otherworldly plane.

Calvaria’s goal is to bring the world of crypto to the masses. That is why the team behind Calvaria created a game that is accessible and easy to play for everyone.

First, players don’t have to install a wallet or buy anything to play the game. Calvaria will be available as a desktop app and easily accessible to everyone.

Also, investors will be full owners of all assets they buy in-game. Besides the game, Calvaria will have more elements in the ecosystem – a scholarship system, DAO, a staking platform, and an in-game store.

In only a few days after the official presale launch, Calvaria completed stage 1 of the presale. RIA, Calvaria’s native token, raised $500,000 a few days after the presale started.

As of now, RIA raised 511,720 USDT out of the 750,000 USDT planned for this tranche. This means that 44,114,690 $RIA tokens out of 60,000,000 $RIA are sold.

Referred by many crypto experts as the new Axie Infinity, Calvaria can give 450% returns by the end of the presale to early-bird investors.

Experts claim that investors can earn around 266% returns on their investment in Calvaria.

Bitcoin has a promising future

One of the world’s oldest and most important coins, Bitcoin showed that it is capable of raising from the dirt, even during the most bearish conditions.

Bitcoin is always a good investment. Even though it is trading lower than its all-time high of $68,990, the coin is still a terrific investment opportunity.

Bitcoins’ current price is up by 0.28%, and when we look at a 1-year trend, we see that the price stabilized between $19,000 and $20,000.

Many investors think the lower price is the perfect opportunity to invest in Bitcoin now.

They are also encouraged by the prediction Bitcoin will reach $80,000 in value by the end of 2023.

DeFi coin is one of the best coins for bear markets

Up by more than 3% in the last 24 hours, DeFi is the coin with the highest gains in the week.

With three features that set it apart from other coins, DeFi coin is one of the best coins for bear markets.

Advanced static rewards, automatic liquidity pools, and a manual burning strategy are the features that minimize volatility.

And yes, the token may not have competitive trading volume and a high number of holders, but these features make it one of the best coins to invest in.

Wrapping up

Among the top crypto market winners last week, we highlight Dash 2 Trade, IMPT, and Calvaria.

Not all new coins on the market manage to do what these three did – breaking all records and claiming on the leaderboard of the best launches this year.

And they are only in the first stages of their presale, without almost no features launched.

Predictions say early investors can get at least 30x returns. So invest in the tokens now and wait in line for your rewards!