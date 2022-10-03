The XSwap Treasure Token Aims to Impress by Providing Many Useful Functionalities

press release

PRESS RELEASE. XSwap is a name that has been gaining considerable attention lately for a compelling reason. The XSwap Treasure Token, XTT, may best be defined as XSwap Protocol’s farming reward token. Furthermore, it serves as the native token of their subproject known as the XSwap Launchpad.

What’s there to know?

The launchpad provides a comprehensive solution to projects seeking a wide range of services, such as project token generation, pre-sale funding, token and liquidity locking, and multi-sending tokens. The team shall add additional features to the launchpad as they deem fit in the future. These changes depend on what the team sees as beneficial for both XSwap and the end users.

XTT tokens can be staked by users to earn more XTT. With no minimum or maximum limits, users have the freedom to stake whatever amount that they desire. Moreover, newly launched projects which utilize the launchpad can also use the staking platform enabling their respective communities to obtain staking rewards in their project tokens by staking XTT.

When users offer liquidity to XSwap’s DEX, they will be granted Liquidity Pool (LP) tokens (XSP2) and rewarded for providing liquidity. These LP tokens can also be staked, enabling users to earn rewards in XTT. Additionally, XTT is minted by the main contract, which is rare and fixed. The minted XTTs are distributed in various proportions after considering their multiplier in all farming pools. Therefore, all LP providers share the total pool rewards in that pool.

The XDC Launchpad

The XDC Launchpad is the first fully decentralized launchpad for the XDC network. XSwap has witnessed the rapid growth of this industry, which ultimately led to the formation of the XSwap AMM DEX. To better meet the needs of various startup projects and to further its goal of expanding the XDC network, XSwap created the launchpad. This is so that upcoming projects that want to build in the network can generate capital for their business operations.

It allows investors to access early-stage token sales at significantly lower costs before publicly launching these tokens in the market. In a nutshell, a ‘win-win situation’ is created for project developers and cryptocurrency investors.

Thanks to XSwap Protocol’s increasing presence as well as reach and by utilizing the launchpad, numerous DeFi projects will receive the much-needed exposure they seek; this results in more people knowing about their project. Furthermore, these projects will gain considerable traction and experience an increase in participation from their communities and other potential markets. As well as obtaining a significantly wider reach to the overall DeFi ecosystem, it will result in having project tokens seamlessly integrated into cryptocurrency exchanges.

Important information about $XTT

Apart from the official name being XSwap Treasure Token and the ticker being XTT (18 decimals), the total supply is infinite, and the contract address is also publicly available. There was only one pre-sale round, and the goal to reach 1,000,000,000 tokens was achieved.

The minimum amount required to invest was 4,000 XDC, whereas the maximum was 400,000 XDC. XSwap provided a 10% bonus to those who did one-time maximum buy-ins of 400,000 XDC. It is also worth mentioning that 60,000,000 XTT was allotted to be airdropped to XSP holders at a ratio of 1 XTT for every 100 XSP they hold. In the pre-sale phase, the minting rate would be determined by how much XTT is sold and would fall within a given range.

About XSwap

XSwap is an AMM DEX for XRC20 tokens built in the XDC Network. It essentially enables all customers to swap and earn within a secure pool. XSP, the DEX’s native cryptocurrency, is used throughout the blockchain and has certain utilities like farming, voting, staking and payment capabilities.

Moreover, the XSP token has already been integrated with Fireblocks, and users should expect XTT to be integrated soon. In terms of past achievements, XSwap Protocol successfully launched its AMM DEX in the XDC network. With the launch of XTT, XSwap will soon have its farming platform available. In addition, XTT will be used as the launchpad’s native token and as the primary farming reward token. Regarding future goals, the team will focus on launching the XSwap Wallet along with the payment gateways.

