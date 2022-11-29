The World’s Largest NFT Marketplace Opensea Adds BNB Blockchain Support

On Tuesday, the world’s largest non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace in terms of overall NFT sales volume, Opensea, announced that BNB blockchain-based NFTs will be supported on the marketplace platform. With BNB blockchain support, Opensea users will be able to purchase and list BNB NFT assets.

Opensea Integrates BNB Chain — Marketplace Users Can Now Buy and List BNB-Based NFT Assets

This week, Opensea surpassed $33 billion in all-time sales according to statistics recorded by dappradar.com. On Nov. 29, 2022, Opensea revealed that the BNB blockchain will now be supported by the marketplace allowing users to buy and list BNB-based non-fungible token (NFT) assets.

Opensea already supports Ethereum, Solana, Klaytn, Arbitrum, Optimism, Avalanche, and Polygon networks. According to Tuesday’s announcement sent to Bitcoin.com News, the “BNB Chain will be launched on Opensea’s Seaport Protocol in Q4 2022, allowing multiple creator payouts, real-time payouts, collection management, and other benefits for BNB Chain creators.”

The head of business and corporate development at Opensea, Jeremy Fine, explained on Tuesday that Opensea looks forward to adding more blockchain diversity for the NFT marketplace’s users. “We’re delighted to begin leveraging Seaport across multiple blockchains, including BNB Chain, to better the Opensea experience for everyone,” Fine said.

The Opensea executive added:

This update will make it simpler to reach even more users and creators on the chains they prefer.

According to statistics, BNB has a significant number of daily active users, in comparison to most smart contract-enabled blockchains. Cryptoslam.io data shows NFT sales stemming from the BNB chain were the sixth largest in seven days.

BNB-based NFT sales are up week over week by 26.71% at the time of writing, with roughly $826,408 over the last seven days. During the last month, stats show BNB-based NFT sales raked in around $4.9 million across 180,720 transactions.

What do you think about Opensea adding BNB blockchain support to the NFT marketplace? Let us know what you think about this subject in the comments section below.

