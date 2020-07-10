The United States Assumption of the Summit of the Americas Chair

Washington, DC (STL.News) On July 10, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs Ambassador Michael Kozak accepted the chair of the Ninth Summit of the Americas on behalf of the United States. The United States will host the Summit in 2021.

Acting Assistant Secretary Kozak participated in a virtual handover ceremony with the Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary General Luis Almagro, Peruvian National Summit Coordinator Luis Enrique Chávez, and OAS Secretary for Hemispheric Affairs Ambassador James Lambert. Acting Assistant Secretary Kozak recognized Peru for its leadership and vision for the Summit of the Americas process over the last four years which focused on the role of democratic governance in the fight against corruption.

The United States, as the longstanding partner of free nations and host of the Ninth Summit, will work together with Peru and its partners throughout the hemisphere to advance prosperity and democracy for the people of the Western Hemisphere.

