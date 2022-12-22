The top 10 real estate markets seeing the biggest changes. Some hot and some cooling off.

As the U.S. housing market cools down, bidding wars are now a distant memory and many homebuyers and sellers are waiting to see how prices shake out before making a move.Nationwide, the number of days homes stayed on the market rose by 67% to 35 days in October, up from 21 days last October, showing that higher mortgage rates —which have doubled since last year — have combined with inflation and pessimism about the economy to weigh on the real estate market.But housing market conditions at the local level varied greatly, according to a report by Housing Method.“A lot of the metros where there was a huge decrease in the days on market were a lot of very small, less expensive towns and metros,” says Caroline Jones, who analyzed data for Housing Method. “It shows that many people are not really able to afford a house in the more popular, more expensive metros anymore.”This list of locations where homes spent fewer days on the market was dominated by Pennsylvania metros, four of which, including Harrisburg and Lancaster, stayed on the market for just over a week on average. The median sale price in that state rose 9.5% from $192,000 in October 2021 to $210,000 in 2022, well below the U.S. median home price of $379,100.Housing market predictions:Six experts weigh in on the real estate outlook in 2023Top 10 real estate markets for 2023:Goodbye COVID boomtowns, hello mid-sized marketsHousing market:What’s happening with the housing market? Mortgage rates, home prices and affordabilityBy contrast, homes in Midwestern markets appear to be selling fast, with Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, and Nebraska among the top 10.Some of the markets that saw the biggest percentage increase in the amount of time homes took to sell were places that also saw big price increases during the pandemic.For instance, in North Port, Florida, the number of days homes took to sell rose by 263% this October compared with the same time last year. Just before the pandemic, in February 2020, the median price of a home sold in North Port stood at $230,000. In July 2022, it had shot up to $410,000. Top 10 metros for least and most number of days to sell a home:Top 10 metros that saw the biggest percentage change in time on market