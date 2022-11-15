The Sun’s 12-year campaign to freeze fuel duty hailed as Treasury chiefs hint the tax won’t be increased

THE Sun’s 12-year campaign to freeze fuel duty was hailed yesterday as Treasury chiefs hinted the tax would not be increased.

The Exchequer Secretary praised our Keep It Down campaign with Fair Fuel UK for championing drivers by calling to keep Rishi Sunak’s 5p cut.

2The Sun’s 12-year campaign to freeze fuel duty was hailed yesterday as Treasury chiefs hinted the tax would not be increasedCredit: Getty

2Treasury, Exchequer Secretary James Cartlidge hailed The Sun as a champion of motorists with its campaign to keep fuel duty frozen

Ahead of Thursday’s Autumn Statement, tens of thousands of drivers have urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt not to hit them with fuel rises — and instead be bold by reducing the levy.

Brandishing the Fair Fuel UK petition, Tory MP Jonathan Gullis yesterday said squeezed motorists were being “punished by cripplingly and needlessly high taxation, which the Treasury has benefited from to the tune of £3billion”.

He added: “That is why I’m backing The Sun and Fair Fuel UK’s campaign to at the very least keep the fuel duty cut. Does the Chancellor agree?”

Responding for the Treasury, Exchequer Secretary James Cartlidge said Mr Gullis “like The Sun newspaper is an absolute champion of motorists in his constituency, hauliers and all those who rely on petrol and diesel vehicles”.

When Labour MPs tried to heckle, the minister added: “They laugh opposite but my honourable friend is standing up for his constituents and doing the right thing.”

At last autumn’s Budget, then-Chancellor Mr Sunak froze fuel duty for the 12th consecutive year.

And he followed it up a few months later with a 5p a litre cut for 12 months in a £5billion saving.

Fair Fuel boss Howard Cox said: “Warm compliments are welcome but they mean nothing if the Chancellor is not bold on Thursday.

“Cutting fuel duty big will reduce inflation and lessen the cost of living crisis.”

Treasury sources said a decision on fuel duty will be made in the spring Budget.