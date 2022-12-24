The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari author suggests rules of thinking that marks a successful leader

“In Everyday Hero Manifesto, my latest book, I have talked about a method I teach called the “Five Great Hours Rule” and for an entrepreneur or business person, all you need to do is work five hours every day because it is the intensity of the work versus the number of hours that you are working, which is most important,” says Robin Sharma, leadership expert and author of The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, and Who Will Cry When You Die among others.

What is the way of the master, way of the winner?

Every professional was once an amateur and the thing about a master is they always think like a beginner. What I am suggesting is one of the key practices of the best entrepreneurs, the best leaders, the best athletes is that they always protect a white belt mentality because especially as a business person, the moment you think you are successful and undefeatable, that is the moment you are on the path to obsolescence.

Number two, I have got to talk about my morning routine, the 5:00 AM club. Many of the best of the best understand that we live in a world and age of dramatic distraction and an addiction to distraction is the death of your creative production. We are in a war and it is a war against interruption and broken focus syndrome.

Getting up early to think and plan and prepare yourself for the day with exercise, meditation, praye, and writing in a journal is really powerful for early performance. Many executives wear a badge of honour that they are exhausted and overwhelmed but let us remember the science, especially some of the work of the energy project.

We do our best work when we are rested and the best performers are not like marathoners, they are much more like sprinters. It is really important to get great rest; rest is not a luxury, rest is a necessity. Few other things are for the early performers. They understand the difference between fake work and real work, a really important point.

Between the last time and this time, the unfortunate advent of Covid also happened. Thank God, it passed but it had a very big toll on human life and on also the stress levels of citizens across the world, not only in India and hence the importance of acknowledging and managing mental health and stress, all of that has come to the table now. What would your advice be to handle stress in life, which is ever increasing in our daily lives?

I am just going to get tactical if I may. Here is a game changer. Start your day with 20 minutes of sweaty exercise. Let us go to the neuroscience that will release serotonin, the feel good neurochemical that helps you with stress. Sweaty exercise will release BDNF, brain derived neurotrophic factor which will allow our brain to process better. Doing sweaty exercise first thing in the morning increases dopamine, the inspirational neurotransmitter and reduces cortisol, the fear hormone. So, sweating first thing in the morning if you are running on elliptical or skipping is transformational.

Number two, we are here in the land of meditation and prayer. So starting our day with some prayer and meditation will calm us down and make us more intentional and reduce the stress hormone.

Number three, writing in a journal society tells us to be busy all the time but writing in a journal will allow us to relax if we are feeling angry or if we are feeling scared or if we are feeling stressful. Writing gratitude in a journal will really calm us down. The father of positive psychology, Martin Seligman, did a research study and he found that having people record three good things that happened to them during the day before they went to sleep dramatically reduced depression and anxiety. So deliberate gratitude in a journal.

Final tactic is being in nature. The most productive people, creative people, great artists, great entrepreneurs were walkers. They would go for an hour or two or sometimes three hour walks and often in nature. So those are four tactics to reduce stress.

What are your thoughts on fame and fortune? India is the youngest country now in the world in terms of average age of our citizens. More and more young people are joining the working age. I was reading somewhere that almost 30,000 people every day retire in the West whereas 27,000-28,000 people are joining the workforce in India everyday. What would be your advice for youngsters joining the workforce?

The Everyday Hero Manifesto that talks exactly about this. The chapter title is Fame and Fortune FOR a Line on Your Tombstone and it comes from the Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. He said look at all these great generals. They have sought applause and they have sought fame and fortune for a line on a tombstone and their name on a date on a calendar.

Is there anything wrong with applause in the world? We all want the applause of our peers but fame and fortune is very fleeting. Ultimately, what makes great leadership and what makes a happy life is not what other people think of you, it is what you think of yourself, what does your family think about you? What do your co-workers think about you?

