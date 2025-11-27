The Magnolia Apartment Homes – Chesterfield, MO

The Magnolia Apartment Homes, 1173 Pompeii Drive, Chesterfield, MO, is an apartment complex in Chesterfield, MO.

(STL.News) An older apartment complex that has been providing apartment rentals to the community for decades, and it shows. They lack the tender loving care that older real estate deserves.

The management company currently in charge of the property just began in March 2025. The previous management company was okay, but the new one has not impressed anyone thus far.

Having been a resident for almost 2 years, I am moving to a place and management that offer quality facilities and services. It has not happened here. But each prospective tenant needs to decide for themselves. We believe the apartments were built in 1971 or 1972, making them 54 or 55 years old. The build quality is good. The problem isn’t the quality of the construction; it’s the maintenance.

Magnolia Apartment Townhomes in Chesterfield, Missouri: A Detailed Resident-Based Review

Magnolia Apartment Townhomes in Chesterfield, Missouri, is a long-standing residential complex located just off Olive Boulevard. While its location is one of its few advantages, the property itself shows unmistakable signs of age, wear, and chronic under-maintenance. For prospective renters seeking a modern, well-preserved, and efficiently managed community, Magnolia often falls short of expectations. This review offers a transparent, resident-informed perspective intended to help future tenants make informed decisions.

Aging Buildings Showing Their Age

Magnolia was built decades ago, and it is impossible to overlook the development’s aging structural condition. From the moment you arrive, the buildings appear dated, tired, and mismatched compared to other apartment communities in Chesterfield. Residents frequently notice deterioration, aging stairways, and visible patchwork repairs that fail to address underlying issues. Lighting fixtures around the buildings and parking lots appear old and inadequately maintained, creating an overall impression of neglect rather than modernization.

Inside many units, the signs of age continue. Flooring, cabinetry, fixtures, and appliances may have seen partial upgrades over the years, but the updates often appear superficial and inconsistent. Some units retain outdated lighting or kitchen layouts that reflect decades-old design trends. While select apartments may feature newer amenities, the inconsistent layout throughout the property makes Magnolia feel far from uniform or contemporary.

Maintenance Concerns and Slow Response Times

One of the most notable concerns for residents is the inconsistency of maintenance services. Work orders may take longer than expected to receive attention, and recurring issues may be patched rather than resolved. For a property charging market-rate rent in a desirable suburb, many residents feel the lack of thorough maintenance is one of the community’s most disappointing characteristics.

Common areas, hallways, and stairwells often reflect these shortcomings. Walls may show scuffs or outdated paint colors that haven’t been refreshed in years. Trash areas and exterior grounds sometimes appear unmanaged, signaling a lack of prioritization in property upkeep. These issues are especially frustrating for residents who pay premium rent for the Chesterfield area but do not see the value reflected in the property’s condition.

Magnolia advertises amenities such as a pool, fitness center, and business lounge. While these amenities exist on paper, many residents feel they do not meet modern expectations. The fitness center is smaller and older than comparable properties in the region, offering limited equipment with minimal updates. The business center and shared lounge areas feel dated, lacking the polished finishes or spacious layouts found in newer Chesterfield communities.

The pool area is functional but basic, offering little beyond a place to cool off during summer. Seating, fencing, and surrounding surfaces show their age. These features may have been appealing decades ago, but in today’s rental market—especially in a city known for competitive suburban housing options—Magnolia’s amenities lag behind the standard.

A Property That Struggles to Keep Up With Chesterfield’s Quality Expectations

Chesterfield is widely recognized as one of the safest, best-maintained, and most desirable suburbs in the St. Louis region. As a result, rental communities in this area tend to hold themselves to higher standards. Unfortunately, Magnolia Apartment Townhomes often falls short of those expectations. The outdated infrastructure and inconsistent upkeep make the property feel more like a basic mid-range apartment complex that has not kept pace with modern residents’ evolving needs.

Prospective renters comparing Magnolia to nearby apartment communities will quickly notice the contrast. Several other Chesterfield developments have undergone full renovations, added contemporary amenities, improved infrastructure, or rebuilt facilities entirely. Magnolia has not kept pace, leaving it at a competitive disadvantage.

Resident Experience and Overall Living Environment

While the neighborhood surrounding Magnolia offers many benefits, the interior living environment does not always reflect the area’s strengths. Thin walls, older HVAC systems, dated plumbing, and occasional mechanical issues contribute to a living experience that can feel less comfortable than expected for the rental rates charged. Noise from neighboring units or exterior parking lots may be more noticeable due to the age of the construction.

Residents also note that the property’s appearance in marketing materials often differs from the conditions on the ground. While images may suggest modern finishes or stylish updates, many day-to-day experiences reveal the limitations of an older, minimally renovated complex. This disparity can frustrate renters who move in expecting a more polished, contemporary environment.

Final Assessment for Prospective Renters

Magnolia Apartment Townhomes may still appeal to renters who prioritize location above all else, as its Chesterfield address offers access to strong schools, nearby shopping centers, and major highways. However, for individuals seeking a well-maintained, updated, and reliable residential community, this property may not meet expectations.

The overall condition of the complex reflects long-term aging, limited modernization, and inconsistent attention to detail. From structural wear and outdated interiors to slow maintenance response times and aging amenities, Magnolia struggles to compete with Chesterfield’s newer and more proactively managed communities. Renters seeking value, reliability, and modern comforts may find better options elsewhere in the region.

This evaluation is intended to provide transparency for potential tenants, helping them understand what to expect before signing a lease. Magnolia Apartment Townhomes remains an established part of Chesterfield’s rental market. Still, the property would greatly benefit from significant investment, modernization, and improved maintenance policies to restore it to a competitive standard.

I have three months left on my seven-month lease, and they want to charge me for two months of rent and a buyout, totaling over $5,000.00. I moved in because it was the first available apartment I could find at the time. Now I know why and wish I had done more research before imprisoning myself contractually in this dump managed by people who do not care.

While we are attempting to negotiate a reasonable termination, the onsite staff has the attitude without the authority.

Personal experience:

My apartment number is the same as another apartment, but on a different street. It should not be a big deal, but I have yet to have anything, including food or packages, delivered. I have complained, but they pretty much said they would not do anything to assist.

Maintenance is slow and sloppy work.

Can’t get returned phone calls or accurate information promptly.

Attitudes: they show no concern whatsoever about satisfying the tenants.

Crazy buyouts on short-term leases.

Promise, after promise, not kept.

Online ratings and reviews are as follows as of November 27, 2025, at 1:30 pm:

Google – 3.8 Stars with more than 160 online customer reviews and ratings

– 3.8 Stars with more than 160 online customer reviews and ratings Facebook – Did not find

Yelp – 2.4 Stars with 15 online customer reviews and ratings – in our experience, this is a close-to-accurate rating.

CorporateHousing.com – 3.9 Stars with only 28 online reviews and ratings

NOTE: These ratings are subject to change without notice, as consumers can publish ratings and reviews 24-7-365 days a year. Additionally, we have not published our Google Rating. Before signing a lease, we strongly encourage you to read the Google reviews, as they are consistent and align with our experience.

Business hours:

Sunday – Closed

– Closed Monday – 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

– 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Tuesday – 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

– 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Wednesday – 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

– 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Thursday – 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

– 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Friday – 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

– 9:00 am – 6:00 pm Saturday – 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Seldom are these hours actually kept.

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

The Magnolia Apartment Homes

1173 Pompeii Drive

Chesterfield, Missouri 63017

Phone: (636) 245-2668

Website: https://www.MagnoliaApartmentHomes.com

