F-47 Fighter Jet – America’s Sixth-Generation Stealth Fighter in Development

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) — The Boeing F-47, developed under the U.S. Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program, is poised to redefine air superiority for decades to come. Although the F-47 is not yet flying combat missions, its development has moved from concept to prototype testing, and the program is now in full engineering and manufacturing development (EMD) under Boeing’s lead.

To help readers separate fact from speculation, STL.News has assembled a credible video library of publicly available F-47 footage—paired with our Future Watch Timeline to track this sixth-generation fighter’s path from early concepts to future deployment.

Disclaimer on Video Sources

All videos included in this library are sourced from verified sources, including official U.S. Air Force releases, Boeing promotional materials, reputable defense journalists, and established aviation channels.

Note: Some footage shows experimental X-plane prototypes, which are not operational combat aircraft. We clearly label each video to reflect its stage in the development process.

F-47 Future Watch Timeline

2018–2019: NGAD Program Kickoff

Event: The U.S. Air Force launches the Next Generation Air Dominance program to design a stealth fighter beyond the F-22’s capabilities.

The U.S. Air Force launches the Next Generation Air Dominance program to design a stealth fighter beyond the F-22’s capabilities. Goal: Air superiority with extended range, advanced stealth, and integration with autonomous drones.

Air superiority with extended range, advanced stealth, and integration with autonomous drones. Video Library Link: Official Air Force program announcements and conceptual animations.

2019–2022: X-Plane Prototype Flights

Event: Boeing and Lockheed Martin test classified experimental aircraft.

Boeing and Lockheed Martin test classified experimental aircraft. Purpose: Validate advanced stealth shaping, adaptive propulsion systems, and AI-assisted controls.

Validate advanced stealth shaping, adaptive propulsion systems, and AI-assisted controls. Video Library Link: Test flight footage in restricted airspace, DARPA promotional videos.

Test flight footage in restricted airspace, DARPA promotional videos. Note: Prototypes were not armed or combat-ready.

2023–2024: Classified Development

Event: NGAD work accelerates under secrecy.

NGAD work accelerates under secrecy. Public Access: Very few images or videos released; occasional expert commentary in defense media.

Very few images or videos released; occasional expert commentary in defense media. Video Library Link: Reputable analysis videos explaining known technologies and goals.

March 2025: Boeing Wins F-47 Contract

Event: The Air Force awards Boeing the EMD contract to officially build the operational F-47.

The Air Force awards Boeing the EMD contract to officially build the operational F-47. Significance: Marks the program’s transition from experimental to production-focused development.

Marks the program’s transition from experimental to production-focused development. Video Library Link: Boeing and Air Force press conference footage, industry reaction videos.

2025–2028: Development & Testing Phase

Event: F-47 undergoes rigorous stealth verification, weapons integration, and drone coordination tests.

F-47 undergoes rigorous stealth verification, weapons integration, and drone coordination tests. Note: All flights during this phase remain non-combat and within restricted testing zones.

All flights during this phase remain and within restricted testing zones. Video Library Link: Ground testing clips, wind tunnel analysis, and controlled airshow demonstrations.

Late 2020s–Early 2030s: Initial Operational Capability (IOC)

Event: First Air Force squadrons receive combat-ready F-47s.

First Air Force squadrons receive combat-ready F-47s. Capabilities: Stealth and long-range strike Drone swarm command Electronic warfare and advanced sensor fusion

Video Library Link: Future public footage of training exercises and demonstrations.

Post-2030: Full Deployment

Event: F-47 becomes a core Air Force asset, replacing certain F-22 and F-35 roles.

F-47 becomes a core Air Force asset, replacing certain F-22 and F-35 roles. Missions: Air superiority, deep strike, joint drone operations.

Air superiority, deep strike, joint drone operations. Video Library Link: Future operational footage as the aircraft enters real-world missions.

Why This Matters Now

While the F-47 has yet to take to the skies in combat, the technology being tested today will shape the battlefield of tomorrow. Its integration with Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCAs)—unmanned drone wingmen—signals a new era in which human pilots control entire swarms of autonomous support craft from the cockpit.

With U.S. military technology under public scrutiny amid rising global tensions, credible resources like this video library provide citizens with a transparent view of how the next generation of American airpower is being developed.

Trump announces new Boeing F-47 US fighter jet. Hear the military expert’s reaction – CNN News

Air Force General David Allvin Touts F-47: Will ‘Write The Next Generation Of Modern Aerial Warfare’

Top Gun Pilot on New F-47 Fighter Jet: “Our Enemies Won’t Even Know They’re Dead.” Media Hits – This is an interesting video featuring a Top Gun naval pilot describing the program.

Trump Unveils F-47, Can It Counter China’s J-36? Who Will Win? – Wion Wideangle – A look into how other countries are viewing this news.

F-47 Official STATS Revealed and They’re CRAZIER Than We Thought – Jets Warzone – We do not have much knowledge about this content creator. Still, the information appears viable based on what is currently known about the plane.

Everything We Know About the New F47 – UPDATED!

Finally: US Revealed Its F47 6th Generation Strike/Fighter Jet!

Everything we know about the F47, USAF’s next-gen fighter

Disclaimer:

The information and video content presented in this article are compiled from multiple publicly available sources, including official statements, reputable news outlets, and expert commentary. While care has been taken to select credible material, many aspects of the Boeing F-47 and the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program remain classified, and the U.S. government continues to protect sensitive details for national security reasons. As a result, some specifications, timelines, and capabilities discussed may be incomplete, subject to change, or unverified. This content is intended for general informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an official or definitive record of the program.

