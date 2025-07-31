Missouri Ranks Among the 10 Worst U.S. States for Bike Commuters, Study Finds

(STL.News) While cycling has surged in popularity as a sustainable and health-conscious mode of transportation, significant barriers still prevent many Americans from choosing bikes for their daily commute. Infrastructure gaps, limited safety protections, and insufficient public investment create challenging environments for cyclists in many states.

The Velosurance study analyzed quantitative indicators like miles of bike lanes, traffic fatalities, and federal funding to explore which U.S. states foster the most supportive environments for bicycle commuters. By comparing states’ performance using four key metrics: Ridership Score (30 points), Infrastructure Score (30 points), Road Law & Safety Score (15 points), and FHWA Funding Score (25 points), the study ranks states from most to least favorable for bike commuters on a 100-point scale.

Missouri ranks eighth with a bike-commuter-friendly score of 26.16/100. The Show-Me State has 7,679 bicycle commuters among 3,034,468 total commuters, earning a 5.8/30 Ridership Score. Missouri shows limited financial commitment with $1.34 per capita in FHWA funding, resulting in a 3.10/25 score. The state performs moderately in cyclist safety, with a 9/15 Road Law & Safety score, and demonstrates strong infrastructure development, with an impressive 9/30.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson from Velosurance commented:

“The research reveals a stark contrast, highlighting states where bike commuting remains challenging despite cycling’s growing national popularity. Missouri faces the eighth most significant hurdles in creating welcoming environments for cyclists, with low ridership rates reflecting inadequate infrastructure and insufficient safety protections.

“Furthermore, the data shows that states struggling with bike-commuter friendliness often share common challenges: minimal bicycle infrastructure investment, weak safety regulations, and limited federal funding allocation toward cycling initiatives. Missouri’s notably low financial support illustrates how the absence of supportive policies and infrastructure can discourage cycling adoption.

“However, these findings also present tremendous opportunities for improvement. The gap between the most and least bike-friendly states demonstrates that targeted investments in infrastructure, comprehensive safety legislation, and dedicated federal funding can transform cycling conditions. By addressing these fundamental barriers, Missouri can unlock significant benefits, including reduced traffic congestion, improved public health outcomes, and stronger local economies.”

Table of Extended Results:

10 U.S. States That Are Least Bike-Commuter-Friendly State Total Score out of 100 Our Ranking South Carolina 16.45 1 Texas 17.00 2 Mississippi 19.71 3 Alabama 22.78 4 Rhode Island 25.20 5 New Jersey 25.59 6 Oklahoma 25.93 7 Missouri 26.16 8 North Carolina 26.43 9 Arkansas 27.42 10

The study was conducted by Velosurance, a specialty provider of bicycle and e-bike insurance that offers comprehensive coverage designed specifically to address the risks associated with the cycling lifestyle.

Methodology

The study analyzed bicycle commuter ridership, infrastructure quality, road law and safety measures, and FHWA funding across all U.S. states. These four metric scores were totaled to rank the states from most to least bike-commuter-friendly on a 100-point scale, with higher scores indicating better conditions for bicycle commuting.

Here’s the detailed methodology: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Cn-dfc-4nPXX_tNno_YXQjGKmXffy3f9zbYn6QZ2N8k/edit?tab=t.0

