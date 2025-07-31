Wall Street Pulls Back on Thursday, July 31, 2025

Wall Street Pulls Back as Tech Gains Clash with Healthcare Selloff and Inflation Worries

ST. LOUIS, MO (STL.News) Wall Street — U.S. financial markets ended Thursday’s session with modest losses as investors weighed robust tech earnings against inflation concerns and significant weakness in the healthcare sector. After hitting record intraday highs, the major indexes reversed direction, reflecting broader uncertainty over monetary policy and growing geopolitical tensions.

Wall Street – S&P 500 Retreats After Record High

The S&P 500 briefly climbed to an all-time intraday high of 6,427 before retreating to close at 6,339, a 0.4% decline for the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, closing near 44,130, while the Nasdaq Composite edged down by less than 0.1%, ending the day around 21,122. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, posted the largest loss of the day, down 0.9%.

Despite solid gains in select tech giants, broader market sentiment was weighed down by discouraging developments in healthcare and persistent inflation readings that may delay interest rate cuts.

Wall Street – Healthcare Sector Slammed by White House Directive

The day’s biggest drag came from healthcare stocks. The White House issued a directive ordering major pharmaceutical companies to lower prescription drug prices within 60 days, igniting a broad selloff in the sector. Major players, including Eli Lilly (LLY), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), all posted steep losses, contributing significantly to the decline in the S&P 500.

Analysts noted that this aggressive policy stance caught investors off guard, triggering concerns over profit margins and future earnings potential for drugmakers and healthcare insurers.

“This is a significant policy pivot that could have long-term implications for the entire healthcare industry,” said Karen Thornton, a senior equity strategist at Whitestone Capital. “Investors are re-pricing the risk associated with companies in the pharmaceutical and insurance space.”

Wall Street – Tech Giants Shine with Impressive Earnings

Offsetting some of the market’s decline were blockbuster earnings reports from key technology firms. Meta Platforms (META) soared over 11% after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded expectations, powered by continued growth in advertising revenue and aggressive investment in artificial intelligence.

Meanwhile, Microsoft (MSFT) added more than 4%, pushing its market cap near the $4 trillion threshold. The company cited growing demand for cloud services and AI-driven enterprise solutions as key drivers.

In one of the most notable IPOs of the year, Figma made a spectacular debut, closing at $115.50, more than 250% above its IPO price of $33. The design software firm attracted strong demand from both institutional and retail investors, reinforcing investor enthusiasm for high-growth tech startups.

“The tech rally is impressive, but it’s narrowly focused,” explained Sean Willoughby, portfolio manager at Camden Global. “Outside of big tech, most sectors are struggling to find a clear catalyst.”

Inflation Concerns Reignite Market Caution on Wall Street

A fresh batch of economic data released Thursday revived inflation fears. The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, came in at 2.8% year-over-year for June—slightly above expectations.

While the reading is down from prior months, it still remains well above the Fed’s 2% target, tempering hopes that rate cuts may be on the horizon. Weekly jobless claims ticked up to 218,000, indicating some softening in the labor market but not enough to suggest a major slowdown.

Federal Reserve officials reiterated their cautious stance on monetary policy, signaling that any decision to lower rates will require more evidence of sustained disinflation.

“The Fed has made it clear they won’t be pressured into premature easing,” said Andrew Cheng, chief economist at MidAmerica Analytics. “This data supports a higher-for-longer narrative for interest rates.”

Treasury Yields and Dollar Hold Steady

U.S. Treasury yields remained relatively stable, with the 10-year yield hovering near 4.17%. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) remained steady, reflecting a balance between inflation risks and tech optimism. Despite geopolitical flare-ups and tariff tensions, investors appear to be digesting the macroeconomic picture in stride—for now.

Trade Tensions Add to Volatility

Global trade tensions added another layer of complexity to the market landscape. President Donald Trump announced an expansion of tariffs on imports from Mexico and Brazil, as well as new sanctions on copper, which sent global copper prices tumbling by more than 6%.

The administration also confirmed ongoing trade negotiations with South Korea, which have shown signs of progress. Still, markets remain cautious about the broader implications of trade restrictions, especially amid mounting global supply chain pressures.

“These tariffs may support certain domestic industries in the short run, but they also risk retaliatory actions and supply chain bottlenecks,” noted Sarah Mejia, global strategist at Trident Securities.

Wall Street – Sector Highlights

Technology: Strong gains led by Meta, Microsoft, and the Figma IPO helped buoy sentiment in the sector.

Strong gains led by Meta, Microsoft, and the Figma IPO helped buoy sentiment in the sector. Healthcare: The worst-performing sector, as government intervention weighed heavily on pharmaceutical and insurance stocks.

The worst-performing sector, as government intervention weighed heavily on pharmaceutical and insurance stocks. Consumer Discretionary: Mixed performance as retail spending data was inconclusive.

Mixed performance as retail spending data was inconclusive. Financials: Flat, with banks showing resilience amid stable Treasury yields.

Looking Ahead for Wall Street

As earnings season progresses, investors will closely watch reports from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), both of which are slated to report on Friday. Attention will also remain on inflation data, job market trends, and global geopolitical developments.

With July closing out on a volatile note, markets are entering August facing critical crosswinds—resilient tech earnings, policy headwinds in healthcare, persistent inflation, and escalating trade disputes. Whether the bulls or bears take control in the coming weeks will likely depend on the trajectory of inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only. It is not intended as investment advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

