1 Heritage Sports Bar & Grill – Collinsville, IL

Heritage Sports Bar & Grill is Collinsville’s newest hotspot for food, fun, and a lively atmosphere. Located in a beautifully restored building in the heart of downtown Collinsville, this modern sports bar offers more than just delicious meals—it brings people together. Whether you’re a local or visiting from the St. Louis metro area, Heritage provides a welcoming escape with a mix of historic charm and contemporary flair.

With a mission to create a relaxed gathering place for friends, families, and sports fans alike, Heritage has quickly become a go-to destination. From the rustic brick walls and hardwood floors to the expansive bar and game areas, every detail is designed to offer a top-tier experience.

What to Expect at Heritage

Sports & Entertainment:

Heritage Sports Bar & Grill is a haven for sports enthusiasts. Several high-definition TVs are strategically placed to ensure every seat is the best seat in the house. Whether it’s Sunday football, college basketball, UFC events, or major league games, this bar covers it all. On weekends, expect live music, DJs, and special events to keep the crowd buzzing.

Delicious Food & Signature Drinks:

The menu is packed with comfort food favorites and bar staples like jumbo wings, juicy burgers, gourmet brats, hand-breaded appetizers, loaded fries, fresh salads, and creative weekly specials. Every dish is crafted with high-quality ingredients and a generous amount of flavor. Behind the bar, you’ll find a wide variety of beers on tap, craft cocktails, and a full selection of spirits to suit every preference.

Games & Good Times:

Heritage offers more than just great food and drink—it’s a hub for socializing. Guests can enjoy shuffleboard, darts, Golden Tee, and other bar games that keep the fun going all night. The layout is open and inviting, creating the perfect environment for casual hangouts or larger gatherings.

Dog-Friendly Patio:

One of the standout features is the spacious outdoor patio. It’s partially covered, making it a great spot in any season. Even better? It’s dog-friendly, so your furry companions are welcome too.

Why Collinsville, IL, Is Worth the Trip

Collinsville is a gem just across the river from downtown St. Louis. It blends small-town hospitality with historic charm, offering a refreshing change of pace from the city’s bustle. Located just 15–20 minutes from St. Louis via I-55/I-70 or I-255, Collinsville is easily accessible and full of character.

The downtown area where Heritage is located has seen a revitalization in recent years. Streets are lined with restored buildings, local shops, cafes, and attractions. It’s walkable, inviting, and safe—ideal for an afternoon stroll or evening out.

Attractions Near Heritage Sports Bar & Grill

Cahokia Mounds:

Just minutes away from the restaurant, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site is one of the region’s most fascinating archaeological landmarks. It was once home to a thriving pre-Columbian civilization and remains a must-visit for history buffs and curious travelers alike.

World’s Largest Catsup Bottle:

Quirky and iconic, this oversized landmark is a fun photo-op and a symbol of Collinsville’s playful spirit. It reflects the community’s deep-rooted sense of pride and originality.

Horseradish Capital of the World:

Collinsville is renowned worldwide for its horseradish production and hosts an annual Horseradish Festival that attracts visitors from across the Midwest. The celebration includes live music, food vendors, contests, and local crafts.

Italian Fest & Smokin’ on Main:

Two of Collinsville’s most anticipated annual events. Italian Fest celebrates the area’s rich heritage with authentic cuisine, entertainment, and cultural exhibits. Smokin’ on Main brings out the best BBQ competitors and food vendors for a smoke-filled summer street party.

A Great Alternative to St. Louis Nightlife

If you’re tired of crowded city bars, high parking fees, and long waits, Heritage in Collinsville is your solution. The atmosphere is more laid-back, the service is friendlier, and the prices are more reasonable. Plus, parking is easy and free in most downtown spots.

It’s also a fantastic destination for a quick day trip or weekend evening. Whether you’re coming with friends to catch a game, enjoy dinner on the patio, or dance to live music, Heritage offers a fun, casual vibe that makes you feel like part of the community.

Community-Driven and Locally Owned

What sets Heritage apart is its commitment to the community. Owned and operated by local entrepreneurs, this bar and grill was built with a clear goal—to bring people together. The owners are actively involved in Collinsville’s local festivals, charities, and events, making the business a proud part of the city’s continued growth.

They’ve transformed a historic location into a vibrant new venue that complements the town’s past while giving residents and visitors something new to enjoy. From hosting local musicians to participating in seasonal festivals, Heritage is more than a restaurant—it’s part of the fabric of Collinsville.

Plan Your Visit

Heritage Sports Bar & Grill is open seven days a week with extended hours on weekends. Whether you stop by for a quick lunch, catch a game with friends, or stay for late-night entertainment, there’s something for everyone.

Directions: Located on East Main Street, Heritage is easily accessible from major interstates. Just a short drive from downtown St. Louis, it’s ideal for a short road trip with big rewards.

Reservations: Walk-ins are always welcome. For large parties or private events, it’s best to call ahead and speak with staff.

Final Thoughts

Heritage Sports Bar & Grill in Collinsville, Illinois, is quickly earning a reputation as one of the region’s most enjoyable hangouts. With a lively sports scene, high-quality comfort food, and a welcoming environment, it’s the perfect place to relax and recharge—whether you’re from Collinsville or just looking to get out of the city for a while.

Make your way to Collinsville, enjoy the rich culture, visit the local attractions, and be sure to grab a bite, a drink, and a game at Heritage. It’s more than a meal—it’s a destination.

Heritage Sports Bar online ratings and reviews are as follows, as of August 2, 2025, at 6:30 am:

Google – 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer ratings and reviews

– 4.7 Stars with 47 online customer ratings and reviews Facebook – Ratings Not Established on the Facebook Account – 1.6K likes – 2.1K followers

– Ratings Not Established on the Facebook Account – 1.6K likes – 2.1K followers Yelp – 5 Stars with three online customer ratings and reviews

– 5 Stars with three online customer ratings and reviews TripAdvisor – Not Rated Yet

– Not Rated Yet STL.Directory – 5 Stars with one online customer rating and review

NOTE: Having just recently opened, the reviews will be slow to come in. The ratings and reviews are subject to change without notice.

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am to 12:00 am

– 11:00 am to 12:00 am Monday – 11:00 am to 1:00 am

– 11:00 am to 1:00 am Tuesday – 11:00 am to 1:00 am

– 11:00 am to 1:00 am Wednesday – 11:00 am to 1:00 am

– 11:00 am to 1:00 am Thursday – 11:00 am to 1:00 am

– 11:00 am to 1:00 am Friday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am

– 11:00 am to 2:00 am Saturday – 11:00 am to 2:00 am

NOTE: The business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant at 618-223-1328 to verify hours for critical plans.

Address, phone, and owners’ names:

Heritage Sports Bar & Grill

118 East Main Street

Collinsville, Illinois 62234

Phone: +1 618-223-1328

Owners: Devon Whitsell – Max Tracy

