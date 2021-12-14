The Columbia River Treaty Negotiations Conclusion

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On December 9, the United States and Canada concluded the eleventh round of negotiations to modernize the Columbia River Treaty regime. During this round, the United States and Canada discussed ecosystem priorities, post-2024 flood risk management, and Canada’s desire for more operational flexibility.

The U.S. Department of State leads a negotiating team consisting of representatives from the Bonneville Power Administration, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwestern Division, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The U.S. delegation also included the U.S. Department of Energy and expert-advisors from the Confederated Tribes of the Colville Reservation, the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.

The next round of negotiations will take place January 10, 2022, via videoconference.