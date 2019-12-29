The Cannabis ETF (THCX) Declares Dividend Distribution

First Distribution Provides Income for Growth Investors

NEW YORK (STL.News) The Cannabis ETF (THCX), the first passively managed pure-play ETF solution for investing in cannabis, has declared a dividend of $0.4176 per share. The dividend will be paid January 2, 2020, to shareholders of record as of the close of business, December 31, 2019.

THCX Cash Distribution:

Distribution Amount: $0.4176 Per Share

Ex-date: December 30, 2019

Record date: December 31, 2019

Pay date: January 2, 2020

Currently listed on the NYSE Arca, THCX tracks the Innovation Labs Cannabis Index, a rules-based portfolio which rebalances on a monthly basis. The index consists of 33 stocks that are expected to benefit from the rise in value of the global cannabis market which is estimated to reach $630 billion by 2040.