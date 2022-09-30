The Bitcoiner’s Guide To Yield Curve Control And The Fiat End Game – Bitcoin Magazine

Crypto

September 30, 2022
Alexander Graham
Here Comes Yield Curve Control

A key theme in our long-term Bitcoin thesis is the continued failure of centralized monetary policy across global central banks in a world where centralized monetary policy will likely not fix, but only exacerbate, larger systemic problems. The failure, pent up volatility and economic destruction that follows from central bank attempts to solve these problems will only further widen the distrust in financial and economic institutions. This opens the door to an alternative system. We think that system, or even a significant part of it, can be Bitcoin.