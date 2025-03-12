Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub: A Local Gem Born from Passion & Pints

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub: A Local Gem Born from Passion and Pints – Located in O’Fallon, Missouri.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Every great pub has a story, and Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub in O’Fallon, Missouri, is no exception. What began as a vision in early 2016 has grown into a beloved community hub at 840 Bryan Road—a space that once housed a coffee shop and then a Mexican restaurant before Andy and Jess worked their magic. Over three tireless months, this dynamic duo, with help from some talented friends, transformed the location into the pub of their dreams. From trash to treasure, they crafted homemade Jameson chandeliers, a custom back bar, and unique tables sourced from thrift shops, garage sales, swap meets, and antique stores. When Hattrick’s officially opened its doors in August 2016, it wasn’t just a bar but a labor of love.

The People Behind the Pints

Andy and Jess aren’t just owners; they’re lifelong St. Charles County residents and career bartenders with over 20 years of experience each. They’ve poured their hearts (and plenty of Guinness) into Hattrick’s, turning a shared passion into a thriving business. While their days slinging drinks behind the bar may be winding down, they’re still fixtures in the pub—chatting with customers, supporting the community, and keeping the spirit alive inside and out.

Sip Local. Support Local. Cheer Local.

From day one, Hattrick’s mantra has been clear: Sip Local. Support Local. Cheer Local. It’s more than a catchy phrase—it’s a way of life. Over the years, Andy and Jess have poured back into the community, helping hundreds of local organizations, teams, and friends through charitable donations, dine-out fundraisers, and more. This isn’t just a pub; it’s a cornerstone of O’Fallon, built on relationships and rooted in giving back.

Small but Mighty

Don’t let the cozy size fool you—Hattrick’s packs a punch. The staff may be small, but they’re a tight-knit crew with staying power, many sticking around for the long haul. It’s that consistency that turns first-time visitors into regulars and regulars into family. With long-term relationships at the core, Hattrick’s is where you’re greeted by name and a cold drink before settling in.

What’s on Tap at Hattrick’s

Open seven days a week until 1:30 a.m., Hattrick’s is your go-to spot for good vibes and great deals. Here’s a taste of what keeps the crowds coming back:

$3 Guinness & $3 Jameson —a steal that’s practically a public service.

—a steal that’s practically a public service. Happy Hour —Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m., with food and drink specials to kick off your evening.

—Monday through Friday, 3-6 p.m., with food and drink specials to kick off your evening. Bottomless Mimosas —Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. because brunch deserves a little extra sparkle.

—Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. because brunch deserves a little extra sparkle. Daily Drink Specials—something new to sip every day of the week.

A Sports Fan’s Paradise

Hattrick’s is the ultimate hangout for game day. With over 20 TVs, the house has no lousy seat—whether you’re cheering for the Blues, City SC, Mizzou, Cardinals, or Battlehawks. Since opening in 2016, they’ve hosted a free Blues game giveaway raffle every season. Show up in the first period, grab a ticket, and you could be one of nearly 900 winners over the past decade. Traditions like these make Hattrick’s more than just a pub—it’s a place to root for the home team together.

St. Patrick’s Day Done Right

If there’s one day Hattrick’s shines brightest, it’s St. Patrick’s Day. The green flows as freely as the $3 Guinness and $4 Jameson specials, with three-leaf clovers everywhere you look. Their homemade corned beef—available year-round as a Reuben or with cabbage—takes center stage, but the party ramps up with a pure Irish craic celebration. It’s a day (and night) you won’t forget.

A Menu That Hits All the Right Spots

Hattrick’s kitchen churns out a mostly scratch-made menu with over 40 choices, so there’s something for everyone. The star? Pots of Gold, their #1 appetizer: homemade buffalo chicken dip tucked into mini wonton wrappers, fried to perfection, and served with PAR sauce (a roasted poblano avocado ranch that’s as good as it sounds). Pair that with staples like the corned beef Reuben or a rotating lineup of pub classics, and you’ve got a meal worth raising a glass to.

Why Hattrick’s?

Hattrick’s Irish Sports Pub isn’t just a place to grab a drink—it’s a community, a story, and a damn good time. Whether you’re here for the $3 pints, the game-day raffles, or the warm welcome from Andy, Jess, and the crew, you’ll leave with a full glass and a fuller heart. So swing by 840 Bryan Road, pull up a chair, and see why Hattrick’s is O’Fallon’s home away from home.

