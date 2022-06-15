Thai Kitchen – Wentzville Announces Happy Hour

Thai Kitchen – Wentzville announced Happy Hour, Monday thru Friday, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

WENTZVILLE, MO – Thai Kitchen – Wentzville has announced on their website Happy Hour, Monday thru Friday, from 4 pm to 6 pm starting today, with featured Thai appetizers and wine and beer specials.

Thai Kitchen is a popular family-owned Thai restaurant in Florissant, O’Fallon, St. Charles, and Wentzville.

The owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, a.k.a Andie, was recently nominated for the “Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022” by St. Louis Restaurant Review. After migrating from Thailand, she started and sold many Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region.

Their Google Rating is 4.6 stars with more than 190 online customer reviews.

Their Happy Hour features Thai appetizers and drinks are as follows:

Small Plates

Thai Chicken Tacos – $8 – (2) crispy tacos with sweet chili glaze and thai slaw on soft flour tortillas.

– $8 – (2) crispy tacos with sweet chili glaze and thai slaw on soft flour tortillas. Spicy Shrimp Tacos – $8 – (2) crispy shrimp tacos with spicy aioli slaw on soft flour tortillas.

– $8 – (2) crispy shrimp tacos with spicy aioli slaw on soft flour tortillas. Seaweed Salad – $ 5

– $ 5 Octopus Salad – $6

– $6 Curry Puffs – $7 – (2) chicken or veggie puffs, flakey, golden crust.

– $7 – (2) chicken or veggie puffs, flakey, golden crust. Crispy Chicken Bites – $8 – bite-sized crispy chicken with sweet chili sauce.

– $8 – bite-sized crispy chicken with sweet chili sauce. Shrimp Tempura – $9 – (4) crispy fried shrimp in tempura batter.

Drinks & Sips

Prosecco Pop – $8 – sparking prosecco with a tropical popsicle.

– $8 – sparking prosecco with a tropical popsicle. Lemongrass Spritzer – $8 – Moscato, citrus, housemade lemongrass syrup

– $8 – Moscato, citrus, housemade lemongrass syrup The Pink Elephant – $8 – Moscato and housemade strawberry-basil syrup.

– $8 – Moscato and housemade strawberry-basil syrup. Bangkok – $7 – red sangria with apples and citrus.

– $7 – red sangria with apples and citrus. Hana Lychee Sake – $9 (craft)

– $9 (craft) Hana Fuji Apple Sake – $9 (craft)

– $9 (craft) chang, Singha, Sapporo, kirin, beer Lao – $5

– $5 Budweiser, Bud Light, Bud Select, Michelob Ultra – $4

– $4 house red or house white – $5

Thai Kitchen – Wentzville address and phone:

2 West Pearce Blvd

Wentzville, Missouri 63385

Phone: +1 636-856-0775

Email: ThaiKitchenWentzville@gmail.com