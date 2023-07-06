Thai Kitchen to Host its Third Sunday Brunch Buffet – July 9, 2023

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon to host its third Sunday Brunch Buffet Sunday, July 9, 2023, with new menu items.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon announced the menu items for its popular Sunday Brunch Buffet Sunday, July 9, 2023.

The Thai Kitchen chain, owned by Sasimonthon Ongarsutthikul, is among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region, with four locations and another location opening soon in St. Louis, MO.

The existing Thai Kitchen locations are:

Florissant, MO

O’Fallon, MO

St. Charles, MO

Wentzville, MO

St. Louis, MO – Opening July 2023

Maryland Heights, MO, is NOT affiliated with this chain.

They have served award-winning Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997 and continue to grow customers and locations.

The Sunday Brunch Buffet costs $24.95, and no reservations are required. The buffet opens at 11:00 am thru 2:00 pm.

The Sunday Brunch Buffet menu for Sunday, July 9, 2023, is as follows:

Bacon

Scrambled Eggs with Cheese

Thai Omelet

Thai Toast

Wonton Soup

House Salad with Peanut Dressing

Chicken Massaman Curry

Spicy Egg Plant with Pork

Pineapple Fried Rice

Thai Kitchen Chicken

Pad Thai – our hottest-selling item that is popular worldwide

Khau Noodle

Nam Prig Oomg – Northern Style Hot Sauce

Grilled Beef with Sticky Rice

Crab Rangoon – homemade

Egg Rolls – homemade

Thai Dumpling – homemade

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Custard

Thai Tapioca with Young Coconut

Address and phone:

8632 Mexico Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: 636-281-2389

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Links: