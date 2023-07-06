Thai Kitchen to Host its Third Sunday Brunch Buffet – July 9, 2023

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon to host its third Sunday Brunch Buffet Sunday, July 9, 2023, with new menu items.
O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon announced the menu items for its popular Sunday Brunch Buffet Sunday, July 9, 2023.
The Thai Kitchen chain, owned by Sasimonthon Ongarsutthikul, is among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region, with four locations and another location opening soon in St. Louis, MO.
The existing Thai Kitchen locations are:
- Florissant, MO
- O’Fallon, MO
- St. Charles, MO
- Wentzville, MO
- St. Louis, MO – Opening July 2023
- Maryland Heights, MO, is NOT affiliated with this chain.
They have served award-winning Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997 and continue to grow customers and locations.
The Sunday Brunch Buffet costs $24.95, and no reservations are required. The buffet opens at 11:00 am thru 2:00 pm.
The Sunday Brunch Buffet menu for Sunday, July 9, 2023, is as follows:
- Bacon
- Scrambled Eggs with Cheese
- Thai Omelet
- Thai Toast
- Wonton Soup
- House Salad with Peanut Dressing
- Chicken Massaman Curry
- Spicy Egg Plant with Pork
- Pineapple Fried Rice
- Thai Kitchen Chicken
- Pad Thai – our hottest-selling item that is popular worldwide
- Khau Noodle
- Nam Prig Oomg – Northern Style Hot Sauce
- Grilled Beef with Sticky Rice
- Crab Rangoon – homemade
- Egg Rolls – homemade
- Thai Dumpling – homemade
- Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
- Sweet Sticky Rice with Custard
- Thai Tapioca with Young Coconut
Address and phone:
8632 Mexico Road
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: 636-281-2389
Links:
- About the Author
- Latest Posts
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News. Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe. The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News. Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories. Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.