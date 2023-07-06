Entertainment

Thai Kitchen to Host its Third Sunday Brunch Buffet – July 9, 2023

July 6, 2023
Smith

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon to host its third Sunday Brunch Buffet Sunday, July 9, 2023, with new menu items.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon announced the menu items for its popular Sunday Brunch Buffet Sunday, July 9, 2023.

The Thai Kitchen chain, owned by Sasimonthon Ongarsutthikul, is among the highest-rated Thai restaurants in the St. Louis region, with four locations and another location opening soon in St. Louis, MO.

The existing Thai Kitchen locations are:

  • Florissant, MO
  • O’Fallon, MO
  • St. Charles, MO
  • Wentzville, MO
  • St. Louis, MO – Opening July 2023
  • Maryland Heights, MO, is NOT affiliated with this chain.

They have served award-winning Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997 and continue to grow customers and locations.

The Sunday Brunch Buffet costs $24.95, and no reservations are required.  The buffet opens at 11:00 am thru 2:00 pm.

The Sunday Brunch Buffet menu for Sunday, July 9, 2023, is as follows:

  • Bacon
  • Scrambled Eggs with Cheese
  • Thai Omelet
  • Thai Toast
  • Wonton Soup
  • House Salad with Peanut Dressing
  • Chicken Massaman Curry
  • Spicy Egg Plant with Pork
  • Pineapple Fried Rice
  • Thai Kitchen Chicken
  • Pad Thai – our hottest-selling item that is popular worldwide
  • Khau Noodle
  • Nam Prig Oomg – Northern Style Hot Sauce
  • Grilled Beef with Sticky Rice
  • Crab Rangoon – homemade
  • Egg Rolls – homemade
  • Thai Dumpling – homemade
  • Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango
  • Sweet Sticky Rice with Custard
  • Thai Tapioca with Young Coconut

Address and phone:

8632 Mexico Road
O’Fallon, Missouri 63366
Phone: 636-281-2389

