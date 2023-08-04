Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Sunday Brunch Buffet – August 6, 2023

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has released its menu for its popular Brunch Buffet for Sunday, August 6, 2023.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has released the menu for its Brunch Buffet exclusively at the O’Fallon location. This event started early this summer and turned out to be a big success.

We love preparing traditional American-style breakfast items and mixing them with traditional Thai cuisine to help introduce them to the community.

Recently, they announced the opening of two new locations this year. One is in St. Louis, on Hampton Avenue, for pickup and delivery only, while the other is in Maryland Heights and will open in the Fall of 2023.

Thai Kitchen was started in 1999 in Maryland Heights, MO, by Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, but she sold it several years ago. It remains in business today but is independently owned by an unrelated individual. Ongartsutthikuls’ new Maryland Heights location will operate under the name of Thai Mama to avoid any confusion. But it will feature her traditional, award-winning Thai cuisine and menu items. The Maryland Heights location will also feature a bar for approximately 15 customers.

The Thai Kitchen family-owned restaurant chain ranked among the highest Thai restaurants in the region, maybe amongst the highest of all restaurants in the region.

Thai Kitchen offers multiple locations across the St. Louis region, including:

Address, phone, and map to the brunch buffet location:

8632 Mexico Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: 636-281-2389

Website: LoveThaiSTL.com