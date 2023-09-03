Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Obtains 100% on Inspection Report as reported by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reported earlier today that Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has obtained a 100% Rating Score on its Food Establishment Inspection Report.

We agree that this type of business news is worth reporting. It takes hard work to achieve this, and after the pandemic, it has become a consideration among diners.

This Thai Kitchen location was recently remodeled and expanded, increasing its dining capacity to better serve its customers.

The owner of Thai Kitchen, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, recently engaged in two more projects: