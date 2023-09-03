Facebook Twitter
HomeEntertainmentThai Kitchen - O'Fallon Obtains 100% on Inspection Report
Entertainment

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Obtains 100% on Inspection Report

Smith
By Smith
0
35
Thai Kitchen - O'Fallon Obtains 100% on Inspection Report
Thai Kitchen - O'Fallon Obtains 100% on Inspection Report

Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon Obtains 100% on Inspection Report as reported by St. Louis Restaurant Review.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review reported earlier today that Thai Kitchen – O’Fallon has obtained a 100% Rating Score on its Food Establishment Inspection Report.

We agree that this type of business news is worth reporting.  It takes hard work to achieve this, and after the pandemic, it has become a consideration among diners.

This Thai Kitchen location was recently remodeled and expanded, increasing its dining capacity to better serve its customers.

The owner of Thai Kitchen, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, recently engaged in two more projects:

  1. Opened a pickup and delivery location on Hampton Avenue in St. Louis.
  2. Opening Thai Mama in Maryland Heights in September 2023.
Previous article
WebTech Group Announced its Creation of a PBN
Next article
ZipClinic Urgent Care added to STL.Directory
Smith
Smithhttps://stlouisweb.design/
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith designed a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news stories.  Smith is a member of the United States Press Agency.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Facebook Twitter

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright © 2023 STL.News
MORE STORIES
ZipClinic Urgent Care added to STL.Directory

ZipClinic Urgent Care added to STL.Directory