Texas Lottery: Seminole Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

Austin, Texas (STL.News) A Seminole resident claimed a top prizewinning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $200 Million Cash Explosion®. The ticket was purchased at Allsup’s #264, located at 1101 Hobbs Highway, in Seminole. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the sixth of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $200 Million Cash Explosion® offers more than $205 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.91, including break-even prizes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE