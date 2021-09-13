Texas Lottery: Belton Resident Claimed $1 Million

September 13, 2021
AustinTX (STL.News)A Belton resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.  The ticket was purchased at LC Sarah Mart, located at 608 E. Central Ave., in Belton.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
This was the 32 nd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.  Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

