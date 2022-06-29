Texas Governor – Website To Connect Health Care Services

Governor Abbott, HHSC Launch One-Stop Website To Connect Texans With Family Resources, Health Care Services

Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is launching a new website to serve as a comprehensive resource for Texas families, including expectant mothers, new parents, and families at all stages of life. FamilyResources.texas.gov is now available as a one-stop source of information from Texas state agencies on the Alternatives to Abortion program, pregnancy care, adoption services, health insurance, parenting classes, food benefits, child support, child care, and financial assistance.

“The State of Texas will continue providing care and assistance to women and families as they seek support during this important time in their lives,” said Governor Abbott. “Everyone should feel supported when caring for their loved ones and growing families. Texas’ new Family Resources website will connect people with a range of services that are easy to access and available to all Texans. Whether it’s help with day-to-day needs or providing mental health resources, we continue working together to create a bright future for all Texas families.”

“By providing this resource, we’re making it easier for families throughout Texas to connect with assistance to a wide range of services and supports offered by state agencies including pregnancy help, parenting tips, food benefits, adoption information and much more,” said HHSC Executive Commissioner Cecile Erwin Young.

The newly launched website is available to connect Texans with state agency programs, many of which offer free or low-cost support services. In addition programs such as HHSC’s Healthy Texas Women, services offered by the Texas Department of State Health Services, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Texas Workforce Commission, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, and the Office of the Attorney General are accessible on the new Family Resources website.