Texas Governor Encourages To Participate In CyberStart America

Governor Abbott Encourages Texas High Schoolers To Participate In CyberStart America

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced Texas high school students will have the opportunity to participate in CyberStart America, an innovative, online cybersecurity talent search and competition sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation (NCSF) and the SANS Institute. CyberStart is open to all students in grades 9-12 to explore their aptitude for cybersecurity and computer science.

“The demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to grow as technology becomes a greater part of our everyday lives,” said Governor Abbott. “CyberStart is a fun, engaging way to prepare our students to tackle new challenges in our communities and workforce, and I encourage Texas students to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to become exceptional leaders in the cybersecurity field.”

CyberStart is a series of online challenges that allow students to act as cyber protection agents, solving cybersecurity-related puzzles, and explore related topics such as code breaking, programming, networking, and digital forensics. Students who do well in the program can earn access to scholarships and advanced training. Last year, 32,000 students from 4,800 schools around the country played CyberStart, and the NCSF awarded over $4 million in scholarships and advanced training. Out of those students, more than 4,000 Texas students registered, 732 of which reached the national competition and 68 were named National Cyber Scholars.