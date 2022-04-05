Texas Governor Appoints Three To Credit Union Commission

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Credit Union Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed John D. “David” Bleazard and reappointed Julia “Beckie” Stockstill Cobb and Yusuf E. Farran to the Credit Union Commission for terms set to expire on February 15, 2027. The commission supervises the Credit Union Department, which regulates all credit unions organized and chartered under the laws of the state of Texas.

John D. “David” Bleazard of Katy is President and CEO of First Service Credit Union. He is the Chairman of ECU Technology and the Chairman of the You First Foundation. Bleazard received a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Brigham Young University and is an honor graduate from Southwest CUNA Management School.

Julia “Beckie” Stockstill Cobb of Deer Park is Owner and the Licensed Health and Life Insurance Agent of Stockstill & Associates. She is a member and past-chairman of the Board of Trustees for HCA Hospital Houston Southeast and a member of the Deer Park Rotary Club, where she has held many leadership roles. Previously, she served as Councilmember, Position 5, for the City of Deer Park, past president of the Texas Municipal League, Region 14, and president of the Harris County Mayors and City Council Members Association. Stockstill Cobb received an associate’s degree from San Jacinto College in Pasadena.

Yusuf E. Farran of El Paso is an energy solutions engineer at Johnson Controls, Inc. He is a member of the National Society of Professional Engineers and the Texas Society of Professional Engineers. Previously, he served as a commissioner on the Texas Commission on Fire Protection and as a member of the El Paso City and County Health Board, El Paso City Water Conservation Advisory Board, El Paso Community College Foundation Board, and the El Paso Ethics Commission. Farran received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in Engineering from The University of Texas at El Paso.