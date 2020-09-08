Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Oakley To Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Bruce Oakley to the Board of Pilot Commissioners for Harris County Ports for a term set to expire on September 1, 2022.

Bruce Oakley of Houston is a Partner at Hogan Lovells US, LLP, and previously served as Judge of the 234th Judicial District Court in Harris County. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Houston Bar Association, American Board of Trial Advocates, International Association of Defense Counsel, Bar of the Supreme Court of the U.S., and the Bar Association of the Fifth Federal Circuit. Additionally, he is a board member of the Harris County Houston Sports Association and a former board member of the Harris County Children’s Protective Services and the Harris County Juvenile Probation Board. Oakley received a Bachelor of Arts and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor University.