Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Barber

Governor Abbott Reappoints Barber To Texas Veterans Commission

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Kevin Barber to the Texas Veterans Commission for a term set to expire on December 31, 2027. The Texas Veterans Commission advocates for and provides services to veterans to improve the quality of life of all Texas veterans, their families, and survivors.

Kevin Barber of Houston is the founder of Veteran Energy, LLC, 95 Bravo Resources, and the Power to Give Back Program, an initiative created to provide resources to military veterans and their families. He served in the US Army’s 1st Military Police Company of the 1st Infantry Division as a Military Police K-9 patrol dog handler. He has served on multiple philanthropic boards of directors for veteran services organizations in Texas. He was the 2014 recipient of both The American Legion and American Legion Texas Winner of the Year for Small Employer of Veterans and is a past winner of the Disabled American Veterans Small Business National Employer of the Year. Additionally, he is a recipient of the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Humanitarian Award. Barber received an associate degree in Criminal Justice from State University of New York-Adirondack and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from State University of New York at Albany.