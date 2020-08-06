Texas Governor Abbott Names Chair And Appoints Four To Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott appointed Elisabeth “Ellee” Carlson and Sheri Davidson to the Texas State Board of Acupuncture Examiners for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025. He also appointed Maria Garcia for and Dawn Lin terms set to expire on January 31, 2021. Additionally, Governor Abbott named Donna Guthery as the chair. The board has licensing, examination, and rulemaking responsibilities in the field of acupuncture.

Elisabeth “Ellee” Carlson of Garland is an acupuncturist and owner of Southwest Acupuncture Clinic. She is a member of the Texas Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine. Carlson received a Bachelor of Science in Integrative Biology from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, a Master of Science in Acupuncture from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine, Chicago, and a Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from Pacific College of Oriental Medicine, San Diego.

Sheri Davidson of Houston is an acupuncturist, health coach, and owner of Element5 Acupuncture + Wellness. She is a member of the Texas Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, Business Networking International, Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and the Women’s Health Network of the Texas Medical Center Committee. Additionally, she is a volunteer for Athletes with Disabilities. Davidson received a Bachelor of Arts in Interior Design from the University of Houston, a Master of Arts in Oriental Medicine from the Academy of Oriental Medicine at Austin, and Integrative Health Coach Certification from Duke Integrative Medicine.

Maria Garcia of Plano is a school crossing guard for the City of Plano. She previously served on the Plano ISD School Health Advisory Committee. Garcia received an Associate in Arts of Criminal Justice from Ontario Community College and an Associate in Arts of Science from the High-Tech Institute.

Dawn Lin of Sugar Land is a Fee Attorney at Fidelity National Title. She is a member of the Texas Bar Association, Texas Land Title Association, and the Houston Association of Realtors. Additionally, the Founding President and Chair Emeritus of Asian Real Estate Association of America – Houston, and a board member of Houston Children’s Chorus. Lin received a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from LeTourneau University and a Juris Doctor degree from Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Donna Guthery of Bellaire is an acupuncturist and owner of White Lotus Acupuncture. She is a member of the Texas Association of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine and the Texas Nurse Practitioner Association. Guthery received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Evansville, a Master of Science in Nursing from The University of Texas Health Science Center, a Master of Science in nursing from Georgia State, and Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from Academy of Oriental Medicine and Acupuncture in Austin.

