Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Three to Nursing FAAC

Governor Abbott Appoints Three to Nursing Facility Administrators Advisory Committee

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ronald Palomares, Ph.D. and reappointed Liam Fry, M.D. and Abraham Mathew, D.B.A. to the Nursing Facility Administrators Advisory Committee for terms set to expire on February 1, 2027. The committee provides recommendations to the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services for licensure sanctions and rule changes for the Nursing Facility Administrator Licensing Program.

Ronald Palomares, Ph.D. of Dallas is an Associate Professor in the School of Social Work, Psychology, and Philosophy at Texas Woman’s University and a Psychologist with LifeStance Health. He is a former member of the Texas Army National Guard and the United States Air Force. He is a member of the Texas Psychological Association, Texas Association of School Psychologists, and the Military Child Education Coalition. Additionally, he was previously appointed by Governor Abbott to serve on the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists. Palomares received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Texas A&M University, a Master of Arts in Counseling Psychology from Lesley College, and a Doctor of Philosophy in School Psychology from Texas A&M University.

Liam Fry, M.D. of Austin is a Physician and the President of Austin Geriatric Specialists. She is a member of the Travis County Medical Society, Texas Health Care Association Commitment to Care Committee, American Medical Director Association, and the Texas Medical Association and president of the Texas Medical Director Association. She is a fellow of the American College of Physicians. Fry received a Bachelor of Arts in Plan II Liberal Arts Honors from The University of Texas at Austin and a Doctor of Medicine from The University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. She is board certified in Hospice and Palliative Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, and Internal Medicine.

Abraham Mathew, D.B.A. of Pasadena is the Senior Executive Director of Buckner Retirement Services in Houston. He is also a licensed nursing facility administrator and has been serving in the senior living industry since 2003. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Texas Association of Realtors, and Houston Association of Realtors. Mathew received a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and a Master of Social Work from Bharathidasan University, Master of Arts in English Literature from Annamalai University, and Doctor of Business Administration in Health Care Management and Leadership from California Intercontinental University.