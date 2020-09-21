Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Krawczyk To Family and Protective Services Council

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Julie Krawczyk to the Family and Protective Services Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2025. The council is charged with studying and making recommendations to the commissioner regarding the management and operation of the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Julie Krawczyk of Garland is Director of the Elder Financial Safety at The Senior Source. She is a member of the Adult Protective Services of Dallas Community Board and treasurer of the Rowlett High School Parent Teacher Student Association. Krawczyk received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and English from Southern Vermont College and a Master of Arts in Management from Dallas Baptist University.

