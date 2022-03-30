Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Anikputa, Ball To Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Benedicta Anikputa and Corey D. Ball, M.D. to the Chronic Kidney Disease Task Force for terms at the pleasure of the Governor. vThe task force coordinates implementation of the state’s plan for prevention, early screening, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease and educates health care professionals.

Benedicta Anikputa of Austin is a nurse with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Anikputa received a bachelor’s degree in Human Biology and Public Health from The University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in Public Health from The University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston.v Anikputa is a Ph.D. Nursing student at The University of Texas at Austin.

Corey D. Ball, M.D. of Tyler is a nephrologist and President of the Centers for Kidney Care. vHe is Chief of Medicine and Chief of Nephrology for UT Health East Texas at Tyler, and is a member of the UT Health East Texas at Tyler Medical Executive Committee. vHe also serves as Christus Trinity Mother Francis Chief of Nephrology. vHe serves on multiple committees at both hospitals. vHe is a member of the Smith County Medical Society and the Texas Medical Association. Ball received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas Tech University and Doctor of Medicine from Texas Tech University Health Science Center, where he continued his studies in Internal Medicine and Nephrology.