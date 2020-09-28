Texas Gov. Abbott Reappoints Taylor To Southern Regional Education Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Senator Larry Taylor to the Southern Regional Education Board for a term ending June 30, 2024. The Southern Regional Education Board works with states to improve public education at every level, from early childhood through doctoral education. The nation’s first regional interstate compact for education, SREB was created in 1948 by Southern governors and legislators who recognized the link between education and economic vitality.

Senator Larry Taylor of Friendswood formerly owned Truman Taylor Insurance Agency, which merged with Galveston Insurance Associates after Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Senator Taylor serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education and as a member of the Higher Education, Water and Rural Affairs, and the budget writing Finance committee. Taylor received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Baylor University. Senator Taylor represents Senate District 11, comprised of portions of Brazoria, Galveston, and Harris Counties.

