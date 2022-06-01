Tennessee Governor Concludes Yearlong 225 Celebration

Gov. Lee Concludes Yearlong 225 Celebration

NASHVILLE, TN (STL.News) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee concluded a yearlong celebration commemorating 225 years of statehood and released “225 Reflections,” a video that highlights Tennesseans in each of the state’s 95 counties.

Today, on Tennessee Statehood Day, Tennessee enters its 226th year.

“Over the past year, Maria and I have traveled to meet with extraordinary Tennesseans who shared untold stories of the people, places and moments that have shaped our state’s history,” said Lee. “This journey has reminded me of a truth that I’ve always known but was reaffirmed at each stop along the way – Tennessee is the greatest state in the nation.”

Last June, Lee kicked off a 95-county tour and year of events celebrating Tennessee’s 225th birthday. Tennesseans are encouraged to view untold stories and notable tour stops from the past year here.

View the full video transcript below:

Last year, on the first of June, I made a commitment to visit all 95 counties of our great state of Tennessee to celebrate her 225th year of statehood. Maria and I had a tremendous journey with lots of new memories made.

Over the past year, this journey has illustrated the significance of not only those who are written down in the history books, but the lives of untold Tennesseans who are indeed extraordinary in their own right. I’ve always known that Tennessee was the greatest state in the country, and you have affirmed that at every stop.

The beauty of our land is unmatched. From the green heights in the east, to sprawling crops out west, to the muddy waters of the Mississippi. Our land has been home to generations of Tennesseans and generations of great American companies.

We saw how industry has shaped our state into an economic powerhouse. From automotive to agriculture and everything in between. Our Untold Tennessee is a story of working with our hands and passing on a proud industrial tradition.

We’ve seen vocational, technical and agricultural programs in high schools and colleges alike, where students with a gift for working with their hands can find a valid & successful path in life.

We’ve seen the legendary figures and historical sites of our state’s story. Along the way, we honored present day bravery, and we remembered stories of personal sacrifice and triumph.

These are our stories and the pride of our state.

So, thank you, Tennesseans. From all three Grand Divisions, you have been a beacon to America. You are a reminder to the rest of the country that there are still places where America hasn’t lost her way.

May God richly bless the people of the great state of Tennessee. Thank you for letting me celebrate Tennessee’s 225th birthday with you.