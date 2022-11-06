?TCI Express among 8 stocks whose buybacks are currently open – Corporate Action | The Economic Times06 Nov 2022, 01:57 PM ISTShare buyback or share repurchase is a corporate action in which the company buys back its own outstanding shares for reducing the number of shares available in the open market. The company may come up with a buyback offer for a number of reasons such as to increase the value of shares by reducing their supply etc. Currently, the following buybacks are open as per the Prime Database.

Getty Images2/9?International ConveyorsThe International Conveyors’ buyback opened on November 3, 2022, and shall close on May 3, 2023. The buyback size amounts to Rs 29.70 crore, and the buyback price is fixed at Rs 75. On Friday’s trade, the scrip ended at Rs 59.75 per share.

Getty ImagesKaveri Seed buyback will open on November 7, 2022, and close on May 6, 2023. The buyback size amounts to Rs 125.65 crore, and the price is fixed at Rs 700. On Friday’s trade, the stock ended at Rs 482.95 per share.

iStockThe pharmaceutical company’s buyback opened on July 15, 2022, and shall close on January 14, 2023. The size amounts to Rs 60 crore, and the buyback price is fixed at Rs 60. On Friday, the stock ended at Rs 50.90.

AgenciesThe information technology company Mindteck’s buyback opened on August 24, 2022, and shall close on February 23, 2023. The buyback size has been fixed at Rs 13.70 crore, and the buyback price is Rs 180. If the buyback offer is fully completed, the target promoter holding in the company will reach 65.68%. On Friday, the stock ended at Rs 145.15.

AgenciesThe manufacturer and exporter of knitted garments for infants and children, SP Apparels’ buyback opened on November 3, 2022, and shall close on November 17, 2023. The buyback size amounts to Rs 35.10 crore, and the buyback price is fixed at Rs 585. If the buyback offer is fully completed, the target promoter holding in the company will reach 61.84%. On Friday, the stock ended at Rs 378.75.

Getty Images7/9?Shyam Century FerrousThe smallcap metal company Shyam Century Ferrous’ buyback opened on October 25, 2022, and shall close on November 9, 2022. The buyback size has been fixed at Rs 28 crore, and the buyback price is fixed at Rs 28. On Friday’, the stock ended at Rs 22.85

ET BureauTCI Express’ buyback opened on August 18, 2022, and shall close on February 13, 2023. The buyback size amounts to Rs 75 crore, and the buyback price is fixed at Rs 2,050. On Friday, the stock ended at Rs 1,797.10.ET Bureau9/9??Techno Electric & EngineeringThe power-infrastructure company’s buyback opened on July 20, 2022, and shall close on January 19, 2023. The buyback size amounts to Rs 130 crore, and the price is fixed at Rs 325. If the buyback offer is fully completed, the target promoter holding in the company will reach 62.45%. On Friday, the stock ended at Rs 288.35.Getty ImagesTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold