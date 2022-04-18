Taylor County: Richard Kevin Sentenced for a Meth Charge

Taylor County man, Richard Kevin Isner sentenced for a meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.V (STL.News) Richard Kevin Isner, of Flemington, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 12 months and one day of incarceration for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Isner, 59, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Distribution of Fifty Grams or more of Methamphetamine.” Isner admitted to selling more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in July 2020 in Marion County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today